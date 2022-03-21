"Without him, I don't know where we would be today" - AEW star comments on his relationship with Hangman Page and the Dark Order

Evil Uno discussed his relationship with AEW World Champion Hangman Page and the members of The Dark Order.

Hangman Page began a storyline with the group in 2021 when they tried to recruit him. Eventually, the world champion declined because he didn't work well in groups. Since then, Dark Order has been rallying behind Page, though the latter is not officially a member.

In his interview with Lucas Charpiot, Uno said that when Brodie Lee passed away, the group eventually became friends with the world champion and had a similar situation, which is why they co-existed so quickly.

"It all started when Brodie Lee was the Exalted. He was supposed to be someone who was losing and unwell in his personal life and they were going to take advantage of that. But, with Brodie Lee's passing, our group had to change. With his passing, Adam Page really became a friend to all of us off camera. He too had lost a friend and was in a difficult situation in his personal life as well. It was a chemistry that was created between us and the whole Dark Order became stronger after that event," Evil Uno said. [H/T Fightful]

The masked wrestler also added that without each other, things would've been different for Page and The Dark Order. He is also happy that their friendship has evolved over two years.

Without him, I don't know where we would be today. Without us, his path from the Tag Team Championship to the AEW World Championship - which he currently holds - would have been very different as well. I'm very happy that we were able to partner with him. Two years ago, I couldn't have said he was a friend, he was just someone I knew from work. Two years later, he's someone I contact often, we talk regularly," Uno added.

What have Hangman Page and the Dark Order been up to recently on AEW?

Hangman Page and the Dark Order members were involved in a series of matches in AEW as of late.

Page teamed up with tag-team champions Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) only to get defeated by Adam Cole and ReDragon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) at Dynamite: St. Patrick's Day Slam (March 16, 2022).

Meanwhile, The Dark Order members Evil Uno, Alan '5' Angels, and Colt Cabana lost to the Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler. John '4' Silver and Alex '3' Reynolds beat the Chaos Project. Preston '10' Vance defeated Aaron Solo of The Factory, all on AEW: Dark (March 15, 2022).

In recent weeks, there seems to be some tension brewing between the AEW World Champion and The Dark Order as Page decided to team up with the Jurassic Express instead of choosing any of his Dark Order friends. This seems to have left a bad taste in the mouth of Evil Uno and co.

Do you think Hangman Page and The Dark Order are heading towards a split? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha