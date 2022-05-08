AEW star sends a heartfelt message to Stu Grayson after his departure

Evil Uno took to social media to express his feelings towards his tag team partner, Stu Grayson, after the latter's AEW exit.

A week ago, Grayson's profile was removed from the roster list on the company's website. The Dark Order member confirmed that his contract with AEW expired on April 30, as neither side could reach an agreement for a contract extension.

Meanwhile, Grayson and Uno's last match together was on the May 2nd episode of Dark: Elevation. They won a 12-man tag match with their Dark Order teammates (Preston Vance, Alan Angels, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds) against Anthony Bennett, Brett Waters, Eli Isom, Jaden Valo, Kori Meshaw, and Mike Law.

Taking to Twitter, Uno had nothing but praise for his former tag team partner. He said that Grayson is one of the best in the world.

"Stu Grayson is one of the best performers in the world. Whatever he does next, Evil Uno knows he will continue to be one of the best. #SSBForever," Uno tweeted.

Grayson and Uno were formerly known as 'Super Smash Brothers' in Chikara and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. Upon their AEW debut on May 25, 2019, they were rechristened as The Dark Order, making them pioneers of the group.

A look back at tag team run of Evil Uno and Stu Grayson in AEW

The Dark Order members mostly worked as a tag team in Dark and Dark: Elevation, racking up wins. They also competed for numerous tag team titles shots, especially in some battle royales.

On July 29, 2020 Dynamite, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson unsuccessfully challenged for the AEW Tag Team Titles against Hangman Page and Kenny Omega. On August 11, 2021 Dynamite, they went after the IMPACT Tag Team Championship but lost to The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows).

With Grayson's departure, it will be interesting to see who will be the permanent tag team partner for Uno moving forward.

