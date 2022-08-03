Top AEW star gives his thoughts on Triple H taking over creative following Vince McMahon's WWE retirement

AEW star Daniel Garcia shared his two cents about Triple H taking over as Head of WWE Creative following Vince McMahon's retirement from the sports entertainment giant.

The Game became the Head of Creative on July 25, 2022, days after McMahon stepped back from WWE. His leadership has been met with positive reviews so far, especially from the superstars. He is expected to deliver major changes to the Stamford-based promotion's entire product.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Garcia claimed that the said organizational change was great and The Game would give more opportunities to independent wrestlers to shine in the huge spotlight.

"I think it's great that he's taken over. I mean, I don't know what their plans are over there, but I think it's great. I think it's going to give a lot of independent wrestlers great opportunities in professional wrestling at a very high level, and I think that's good for everybody," said Garcia.

The Jericho Appreciation Society member continued:

"More valid places for wrestlers to work is going to create a lot more opportunities for everybody around, and it's going to create a lot more competition. I think healthy competition, maybe even some unhealthy competition, is good for everybody." [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era This is a appreciation tweet to Triple H for everything he has done this week This is a appreciation tweet to Triple H for everything he has done this week 🐐 https://t.co/MAWGiZfsHq

Earlier, it was reported that the first RAW under The Cerebral Assassin's watch drew two million viewers, the highest in two years, starting the Triple H creative era off to an impressive start.

AEW star Daniel Garcia says Triple H is one of the best wrestlers of all time

During the same podcast episode, Daniel Garcia was elated upon seeing the WWE Head of Creative during his brief stint on NXT.

The AEW star also recalled memories of watching The Game as a young wrestling fan and promptly hailed the latter as the "greatest ever."

"My time in NXT was maybe a day. Triple H, I'm a huge fan of. I think he's one of the greatest ever. He was one of my favorites when I was a kid. He's offered us so many great memories that are kind of like my first memories in wrestling. Like the thumbs up, thumbs down, that kind of stuff is the first stuff that I remember watching when I was a kid. That really made me and my family really strong wrestling fans in that area. I mean, it was hard not to watch Triple H during that time. He was plastered all over the WWE product. He was the franchise player," Garcia said. [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

J.T. Tuimoloau Fan Club @BrandonHonaker1 One of the biggest pops in Wrestling history . Thank You Triple H One of the biggest pops in Wrestling history . Thank You Triple H https://t.co/ydFwTNfUOA

Garcia is one of the brightest young stars in AEW and he has definitely drawn inspiration from The Cerebral Assassin. Just last week on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen main event, he defeated the latter's former rival, Bryan Danielson, by making him pass out to his Sharpshooter.

What are your thoughts on Daniel Garcia's comments about Triple H assuming the creative duties and the latter being the greatest of all time? Sound off in the comments section below.

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far