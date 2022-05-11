AEW star comments on his upcoming match against legendary Minoru Suzuki

AEW star Brody King recently shared his thoughts on his upcoming opponent Minoru Suzuki, stating that he has to be big and bad if he wants to win.

The House of Black member is scheduled to face the Japanese wrestling legend at NJPW Capital Collision on May 14.

The former Ring of Honor star spoke about the match in an interview with Inside the Ropes. He heaped praise on the Suzuki-Gun leader, stating that he is a 'big bad guy' in New Japan. King also said that he hopes to do well against Suzuki after failing to beat Tomohiro Ishii.

“I feel like as far as the big bad guys in New Japan, he’s probably one of the biggest,” said King. “So if I wanna be big, bad Brody King, I gotta go up against the biggest and baddest. I went through Ishii, unfortunately I did not catch the win there, but I feel I had a hard-fought match with him. And now it’s time to test myself against Minoru Suzuki,” King said. [H/T WrestleZone]

It will be interesting to see if House of Black runs some interference to help Brody King defeat Minoru Suzuki.

AEW star Brody King would love to see House of Black in NJPW

Speaking in the same interview with Inside the Ropes, Brody King addressed whether he would like to see AEW's House of Black make an appearance in New Japan. He stated that it would be very cool if that were to happen as fans would be treated to some stunning matches.

“I would love for the House of Black to be in New Japan, whether it be in Japan or here for Strong, I think that that would be a really cool thing to happen,” said King. “And I feel like there’s so many matchups that can happen that would really blow people away.” [H/T WrestleZone]

