AEW star reacts to Wardlow's destruction on Dynamite

Lee Moriarty took to social media to share his reaction to Wardlow's annihilation of the security guards during AEW Dynamite.

In the opening segment of the show, Mr. Mayhem faced Shawn Spears in a steel cage match with MJF acting as the guest referee. The end of the match saw Mr. Mayhem send Spears into a Powerbomb Symphony before pinning The Chairman for the win.

After the match, Wardlow tried to get his hands on MJF, but the security guards quickly stopped him. The former retaliated by knocking them down one-by-one and sending a message by powerbombing the last remaining guard through the sides of the cage.

Taking to Twitter, Moriarty had nothing but amazement for The War Dog's powerbomb, saying that the latter sent the guard into the shadow realm.

"Wardlow sent that security guard to the shadow realm #AEWDynamite," Moriarty tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

🐯 TAIGASTYLE @theleemoriarty



#AEWDynamite Wardlow sent that security guard to the shadow realm Wardlow sent that security guard to the shadow realm #AEWDynamite

After his assault on the guards, Wardlow asserted himself by climbing to the top of the cage, with MJF looking on from the ramp.

Wardlow will finally face MJF at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

After successfully meeting the stipulations laid out by The Salt of the Earth, Mr. Mayhem will now get his hands on his former Pinnacle teammate. It will happen on Sunday, May 29th, at Double or Nothing 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Mr. Mayhem successfully passed the ten whip lashes stipulation, even though Friedman and Spears double-teamed him. This week, MJF's former henchman defeated The Chairman, even though The Salt of the Earth tried his best to stack the odds against Wardlow.

The War Dog was somehow able to maintain his composure by not hitting Maxwell due to the 'No Physicality' rule, which stated that Wardlow would be disqualified if he laid his hands on Friedman.

The upcoming match between Wardlow and MJF will be an interesting watch as the former can't wait to lay destruction on the latter. Fans will have to wait and see what Mr. Mayhem has in store for The Salt of the Earth.

A popular wrestling star feels Drew McIntyre should be crowned Champion in the UK. Details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha