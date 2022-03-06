×
"He’s the Rey Mysterio of promos" - WWE Hall of Famer praises the work of top AEW star (Exclusive)

The master of the 619 is one of the most well-known wrestlers in the world.
Faden Cloete
ANALYST
Modified Mar 07, 2022 12:40 AM IST
AEW has picked up a number of legendary wrestlers that once called WWE a home. While many of these all-time greats wrestlers have passed through WWE, few are more renowned than Rey Mysterio.

The luchador made a name for himself as the ultimate underdog when he first rose to fame, and he has been a fan-favorite ever since. Mysterio initially had a successful WCW run during the 90s, where he was a part of the Latino World Order.

During an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WCW President Eric Bischoff compared Mysterio to AEW's MJF. Biscoff was asked whether Friedman would thrive in WCW, and he responded by comparing his promo work to Mysterio's in-ring ability.

“Oh yes! Anybody with the gift that MJF has – and yes, he would have been," said Bischoff. "MJF is...he’s the Rey Mysterio of promos. There you go."

You can check out the full interview below:

Eric Bischoff is one of the expert panelists for the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

You can join him and other experts in determining the biggest winners of 2021 by casting your vote in the link here.

MJF will face CM Punk at AEW Revolution

Friedman will take on his former hero at AEW Revolution tonight. The rivalry has been years in the making, as MJF met Punk when he was only a child.

This clash promises to be a must-see battle, as it will be the promotion's second Dog Collar match. If he wins, perhaps Friedman will be able to show the world why Bischoff believes his promo work is comparable to the legendary Rey Mysterio.

#DogCollar Match. @CMPunk. @The_MJF. It all goes down tonight at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV at 8pm ET. Will @CMPunk be able to give @The_MJF what he deserves?▶️ youtu.be/1x_72Mqv5Qs https://t.co/gSH9LXXK8J

You can also check out Eric Bischoff in conversation with other celebrities on Ad Free Shows.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video in case you use any of the quotes from this article.

Edited by Colin Tessier
