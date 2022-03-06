"He’s the Rey Mysterio of promos" - WWE Hall of Famer praises the work of top AEW star (Exclusive)

AEW has picked up a number of legendary wrestlers that once called WWE a home. While many of these all-time greats wrestlers have passed through WWE, few are more renowned than Rey Mysterio.

The luchador made a name for himself as the ultimate underdog when he first rose to fame, and he has been a fan-favorite ever since. Mysterio initially had a successful WCW run during the 90s, where he was a part of the Latino World Order.

During an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WCW President Eric Bischoff compared Mysterio to AEW's MJF. Biscoff was asked whether Friedman would thrive in WCW, and he responded by comparing his promo work to Mysterio's in-ring ability.

“Oh yes! Anybody with the gift that MJF has – and yes, he would have been," said Bischoff. "MJF is...he’s the Rey Mysterio of promos. There you go."

You can check out the full interview below:

Eric Bischoff is one of the expert panelists for the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

You can join him and other experts in determining the biggest winners of 2021 by casting your vote in the link here.

MJF will face CM Punk at AEW Revolution

Friedman will take on his former hero at AEW Revolution tonight. The rivalry has been years in the making, as MJF met Punk when he was only a child.

This clash promises to be a must-see battle, as it will be the promotion's second Dog Collar match. If he wins, perhaps Friedman will be able to show the world why Bischoff believes his promo work is comparable to the legendary Rey Mysterio.

About SaveWithConrad.com

Whether you are purchasing your dream home, refinancing an outstanding loan, or consolidating debt, the experienced team at SaveWithConrad.com can help you find the loan program that works best for your needs.

To speak directly with an experienced mortgage professional, simply call 888-425-0105 or fill out a free quick quote form at SaveWithConrad.com

You can also check out Eric Bischoff in conversation with other celebrities on Ad Free Shows.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video in case you use any of the quotes from this article.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of MJF? Yes No 6 votes so far