AEW star compares Logan Paul's WrestleMania 38 outfit to iconic video game character

Logan Paul made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed up with The Miz to take on the Mysterios. The YouTube sensation wore a flashy outfit that AEW star Swerve Strickland compared to iconic video game Jet Grind Radio’s characters.

WrestleMania is the biggest pro wrestling event of the year and attracts fans from all over the world. There’s a certain level of celebrity influx in most shows to attract more eyeballs, and this year was no different.

Logan Paul had long been advertised to fight at the Showcase of the Immortals and teamed up with the Miz to take on Rey Mysterio and Dominic Mysterio. On his way to the ring, Logan Paul donned a flashy outfit coupled with a rare Pokémon card around his neck.

Retweeting the above tweet, AEW star and former NXT North American champion Swerve Strickland compared it to Jet Set Radio’s characters.

"Jet grind radio looking a**" - 'The Realest' Swerve Strickland tweeted.

The said game was a massive hit among critics and fans. The graphics and gameplay were heavily lauded at the time as players could control a member of a youth gang and use inline skates to traverse Tokyo.

Logan Paul put on a stellar performance at WrestleMania 38

Logan Paul had an excellent showing for his debut match in WWE on such a huge stage.

His athleticism was on full display right from the start as he leapfrogged the Master of 619 multiple times early in the match. He hit Dominik Mysterio with a well-executed running powerslam and a blockbuster.

He gelled well with The Miz and garnered heel heat with underhanded tactics throughout the match. Paul even hit the Three Amigos and a frog splash, imitating the late great Eddie Guerrero.

However, The Miz picked up the win with a Skull Crushing Finale on Rey Mysterio. Paul ate a Skull Crushing Finale as well, as the former WWE Champion turned on him to cap off a fun celebrity match.

