"It's like the The Rock and Stone Cold" - Top AEW star comments on her long-standing feud with former champion

Current AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa believes that her heated rivalry with Britt Baker was similar to The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The latter duo had an iconic rivalry in the Attitude Era, which culminated at WrestleMania XIX.

Rosa and Baker faced off several times in some of the most brutal matches in the All Elite Wrestling. Their last encounter was in a steel cage match on March 16, St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite, where La Mera Mera dethroned The Doctor to become the new AEW Women's Champion.

During her appearance on Under The Ring Podcast, Rosa shared that her past matches with Baker went on to new heights. She added that their feud would not end soon, even if she took the latter's title.

La Mera Mera then compared their rivalry to The Texas Rattlesnake vs. The People's Champion.

"At first we had our match that was a regular match at Beach Break; then, we had the tag matches and the blow off [Lights Outs]. The rivalry that we had, it's real. Now that I took the title from her, it's not something that is going to end. It's like The Rock and Stone Cold [Steve Austin], something similar, or Trish [Stratus] and Lita. Something of that sort. Something that is never going to end," Rosa said. (H/T Fightful)

Rosa will defend her AEW Women's Championship against Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing 2022. Meanwhile, Baker will be involved in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament as she will face a 'joker' (surprise entrant).

Thunder Rosa claimed her matches with Britt Baker in AEW were some of the most intense ones

During the same interview, Thunder Rosa further detailed that her matches with Britt Baker in AEW pushed them to the limit. She added that while it was painful, she was proud their bouts helped elevate women's wrestling.

"Our matches were definitely more physical in terms of female wrestling. We pushed a lot of boundaries that I don't think people were used to seeing women in the mainstream media, doing something of that sort, especially on the last one. I probably watched it 10 times and I cannot tell you the amount of pain that everyone that was part of that match went through. From the wrestlers to the referees. It was very intense and we definitely... we had an opportunity to elevate women's wrestling to another level with it." (H/T Fightful)

Though their rivalry has simmered down to some extent, it will be interesting to see if Baker challenges Rosa for the women's title again. Fans will have to tune into AEW programming to see how their storylines unfold each week.

