AEW star concerned about the controversial usage of Ridge Holland, warns WWE it is "playing with fire"

A former AEW women's world champion has commented on the current NXT gimmick of Ridge Holland and warned WWE why it could be dangerous for him in the long run.

The AEW star in question is Thunder Rosa. Ridge Holland has been on the WWE's main roster over the last year as part of "The Brawling Brutes," alongside Sheamus and Butch. However, Ridge recently made his move to NXT. There, Holland 'injured' the champion, Ilja Dragunov, during their match in a move gone wrong.

The injury angle was reportedly a reference to Ridge injuring Big E last year. Meanwhile, the former AEW women's world champion, Thunder Rosa, questioned whether WWE is using Holland in the right way or is playing with fire instead.

During her appearance on Busted Open recently, Rosa stated:

"When you have to run angles when it's very close to reality ... his opponent, of course, was the one who was in the ring when Big E got hurt, and he got hurt fairly badly to the point where it's an ending career injury," the AEW star began. "It got intense (on X) because people were calling him [Holland] all kinds of stuff, probably even got death threats, who knows."

Rosa further stated:

"For me, personally, there are certain things that ... they have to have a big payoff and I think you have to be in the ring and you have to sign it with blood," she said. "When you're playing with fire with someone who already has a bad 'track record,' it's going to be difficult. If they label him as an unsafe worker and they then do this and it turns out to be true, what else are they gonna do?" (H/T WrestlingINC)

Expand Tweet

Former AEW women's world champion made her TV return

On Collision last Saturday, Thunder Rosa finally made her highly anticipated return on TV after a year of absence. She provided assistance to Abadon against Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

Expand Tweet

Later, a tag team match between Rosa and Abadon vs. Skye and Julia was made official for Collision this Saturday. Only time will tell what's next for Thunder Rosa following her return.