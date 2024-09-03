AEW star confirms she has no interest in going back to WWE anytime soon

An AEW star has confirmed that she has no interest in returning to WWE anytime soon. This might come as a shock to many.

The star in question is Maria Kanellis. Despite being signed to AEW, she has not been that active. She has also been away from the spotlight due to various issues. She recently gave an interview about how things could change in the near future regarding wrestling.

One fan shouted at her and said no one needs her in WWE. Maria took to Twitter to hit back and said:

“Babes, it’s totally okay for someone to soul search at different points in their career. I never said I wanted to go anywhere. I am questioning where/if I belong. Read/listen to the interview before passing judgement. I am going back to school, I might have cancer, and I have two children. It makes you pray and meditate a lot. I hope I always take stock and make adjustments in my life,” Kanellis wrote.

Trending

Expand Tweet

AEW star Maria Kanellis is not happy with her career right now

Maria Kanellis has admitted that she is unhappy with her career. The former WWE star has been away from the ring for various reasons.

While many people get used to it, Maria does not seem to like it, and she admitted to that on the Gabby AF podcast. She also said she does not know if it is time to move on from wrestling.

“But, it’s also when timing meets opportunity and it’s where do you belong? So, mentally, that makes it really tough. But it also gives you a sense of clarity of like, okay, I know I’m not happy with where my career is right now and whether that means in wrestling or just it’s time to move on and do something else, I’m not sure," she said.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan has any plans for her once she returns to AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback