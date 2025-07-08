AEW star confirms major retirement: "Last time you'll see this human wrestling" 

A popular AEW star has recently transitioned into a full-time corporate role. He had his retirement match a few months ago and confirmed that his alter ego has also hung up his boots at the end of a big showdown.

The star in question is Christopher Daniels, who is the Head of Talent Relations for AEW. For many years, he wrestled as a comedic masked wrestler, 'Curry Man,' in promotions like TNA Wrestling.

Moreover, he competed against "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death match on the January 18, 2025, edition of AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage. He lost the bout and announced his retirement as an in-ring performer, but continued to stay with the company in his corporate role.

In a recent edition of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Christopher Daniels was asked if the Curry Man could make a return. He stated that the match against The Masked Brother at Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea: Six On The Beach saw the retirement of his gimmick.

"Well, that was Curry Man's final match. The last match for Christopher Daniels was the match with Adam Page, and that shall be his last match. And then Curry Man also decided to hang up the boots after wrestling The Masked Brother. So it was easy for me to decide to do a Curry Man match because it was with a friend of mine, my best friend and to have that moment be the official last time I ever take a bump in a wrestling ring for a wrestling match," said Daniels.

Furthermore, he made it clear that it was indeed the last time the fans saw him lace up his boots and compete in the ring.

"That was cool. But also, I don't feel like it takes away from anything that happened in the match with Adam, because that is the last time you'll see this human wrestling a wrestling match," Daniels said. [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

Christopher Daniels once faked an injury in AEW

In the same interview, Christopher Daniels recalled faking an injury back in 2021 during a six-man tag team match against The Elite. He revealed that while the bruise had healed, he wanted to continue the storyline around his injury.

“So, news flash, that was never real. So I had the match with The Young Bucks, all right, and all of you that are watching now, you’re gonna feel this. So I had the match with The Young Bucks where SCU split up. I got super kicked into the post, and the next day, I had this huge black eye, and it started to fill with blood. I thought, Man, that’s pretty cool. Then three days later, it healed. I was like, Oh, that’s too bad, but then I thought, what if?" [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

With Christopher Daniels now part of the AEW behind-the-scenes team, it will be interesting to see his journey forward.

