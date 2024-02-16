AEW star does not consider Shawn Michaels an all-time great: " I don’t put him at the very top"

A WWE Hall of Famer, who is currently signed with AEW under Legends' contract, thinks Shawn Michaels is not the greatest of all time in the pro wrestling business.

The AEW star in question is Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Many in the wrestling community consider Shawn Michaels to be the greatest in-ring performer of all time. The Heartbreak Kid has had some of the most memorable matches and is also called Mr. WrestleMania.

However, Jake "The Snake" Roberts doesn't quite feel the same way. Following his legendary wrestling career, Jake can currently be seen making sporadic appearances in Tony Khan's promotion. However, he is best known for his time in the Stamford-based promotion in the 1990s.

Having known HBK since his early days, Jake Roberts shared his opinions on whether he could be considered an all-time great while speaking on The Snake Pit podcast:

“I think he was close to being there. I don’t think he was — I don’t put him at the very top. I’ll just say that, I don’t put him at the very top with everything considered, you know? He certainly didn’t draw great money as a champion. And that’s what it’s about, isn’t it? That’s what I thought it was about. I just felt like he was — I mean, he works very hard in the ring. But as far as believability? Stings a little bit, just quite wasn’t there." [H/T 411Mania]

Checkout the entire video below:

Jake Roberts on facing a young Shawn Michaels

Jake "The Snake" Roberts was not pleased with the young Shawn Michaels' performance when he faced him in the WWE early in his career:

“Oh, that was so horrible. Oh, that match stunk to high heaven. I had him in the ring. And I have the arm and was twisted his arm. So I gave him the [arm] squeeze for him to reverse it. But instead, he just stayed on his knees and went ‘Oh!’ He wouldn’t get up and reverse it. I tried two or three times, Valiant just jerked him, clothesline and DDT’d him, or whatever I did. Couldn’t get him to do anything, man.” [H/T: 411Mania]

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Shawn is currently in charge of WWE's developmental brand, NXT, where he is nourishing some of the best young talents. Only time will tell what the future has in store for the legend.

Do you think Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest of all time? Sound off in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE