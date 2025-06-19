AEW star continues historic undefeated streak; is now 25-0

An AEW star has been undefeated in the Jacksonville-based promotion since his debut. Hologram, one of the most beloved high flyers in the company, has been pushed since he became All Elite in July 2024. Initially, to establish him as a certified star, he was booked in one-sided matches.

There has been no love lost between the fans and him over the past few months. He was out of action due to an ankle injury from October 2024 to February 2025. Despite the hiatus and injuries, Hologram has managed to remain undefeated in the company. Not only that, he also holds the record for the longest active winning streak in AEW.

Tonight at Grand Slam Mexico, the 26-year-old star defeated Lio Rush. Mascara Dorada and Ricochet to add one more win to his undefeated streak. The four-way match saw many close calls throughout the contest. The masked star somehow managed to keep his streak alive. He is currently 25-0 in the company.

It will be interesting to see how long Hologram will maintain his record-breaking streak and who will be the first one to pin the star.

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More