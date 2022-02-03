AEW star credits Cody Rhodes and former WWE stars for improvement

While AEW doesn’t have a performance center like WWE, the Nightmare Factory has been beneficial to multiple stars. Jade Cargill is one of the many that have benefitted from the Factory.

AEW has multiple wrestling veterans to assist their talented stars. Some of the notable ones are Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall while the likes of Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson and Sting have been excellent mentors.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, the TBS Champion spoke about how Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall have played an important role in her growth as a performer.

"Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes have been very, very helpful in my career," she said. "QT Marshall has been amazingly helpful in my career. As well as Billy Gunn. A lot of veterans talk to me, and they all want me to do well because they watch me practice and they know what I can do.''

Jade Cargill explained why she has short matches in AEW

Jade Cargill might have wrestled 26 times in AEW, but the majority of them have been short, squash matches.

Given the strong and dominant character Tony Khan is trying to build, the booking makes sense. Weighing in on her match length, Jade Cargill said the following:

"There are things that I've not done in a match that I do in my practice, but I can't show these things yet. I can't pull them out,'' Cargill said. ''Why would I? Why would I expend and give somebody an eight-minute match when I can kill them in three minutes? Or four minutes? Why would I do that? ''

She went on to express her gratitude for the help she's gotten from veterans:

''So there's no point in me showing all my tools and what I can do and running the ropes all the time if I don't have to do that. But there are a lot of veterans behind the scenes who talk to me, coach me and tell me what's right from wrong, and I appreciate that." continued Cargill.

Jade Cargill looks poised to become the number one woman in Tony Khan's promotion. She has shown improvement in the ring while her character as an unstoppable monster continues to get enhanced every week.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you enjoying Jade Cargill's run in AEW? Sound off below!

Vince Russo is not a Danhausen fan. Click here for more.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you enjoying Jade Cargill's run in AEW? Yes No 3 votes so far