"I didn’t know what I was doing" - Top female AEW star credits Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes for crucial shift in her career (Exclusive)

AEW has become a wrestling promotion where many stars have come to reinvent themselves. During a recent exclusive interview, one of the roster's biggest names credited both Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes for a positive shift in her career.

Both Omega and Rhodes were once responsible for helping Tony Khan create AEW. The two, alongside The Young Bucks, were also the Executive Vice Presidents of the promotion. However, The American Nightmare transitioned to WWE once his contract with All Elite Wrestling expired.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker detailed how she received help from The Cleaner during her heel turn.

"It was Kenny Omega’s idea originally, actually. Oh, my G** that seems like another lifetime ago, when I was a babyface! I don’t even remember that at this point, but it was his idea and I was all for it but I was so nervous because I’d never been heel before. On the Indies I was always a babyface, and I didn’t know what I was doing." (02:50 – 03:09)

Check out the entire interview below:

Baker further revealed some of the top names in the promotion who assisted her in cultivating her D.M.D. persona.

"I had so much help from Kenny, a lot of help from Cody – especially in the promo department, Chris Jericho in the promo department, and then with Tony overall. Eventually we all, as a team, came up with this character that you see now that works!" (03:10 – 03:27)

She currently seems to be looking to reignite her feud with women's champion Thunder Rosa. Could Britt Baker make her way back into the world championship scene? Fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

The former AEW Women's Champion discloses her secret behind being a good heel

Speaking in the same interview, Baker briefly detailed the most difficult aspects of being a heel and how she overcame those challenges.

"The hardest part about being a heel is becoming comfortable with feeling uncomfortable. You get to say and do what everybody’s thinking but all your social cues are telling you ‘don’t say that, that’s not okay to say!’ But you have to bypass that as a heel, and it’s really hard to do at first! But then once you’re okay with it, it’s the best!" (03:30 - 04:05)

The D.M.D. essentially took a backseat after her victory during the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Her most recent match in the promotion was against Toni Storm, who defeated the former women's champion at Road Rager on June 15th.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the 31-year-old in All Elite Wrestling.

Indian fans can catch Britt Baker live on AEW Dynamite exclusively on Eurosport, and Eurosport HD from 5:30 am onwards.

