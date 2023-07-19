AEW star credits WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts for finding the "voice" for his character (Exclusive)

A recently returned AEW star heaps praise on the WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts. He also credited The Snake for helping him find the voice of his character on the microphone.

Jake Roberts is undeniably a legend of the pro wrestling industry and has been in the business for decades. After a successful wrestling career with major wrestling promotions, Roberts took up the role of a backstage producer and perhaps excelled in that as well, considering his work in AEW.

Furthermore, the WWE Hall of Famer also helped enhance various wrestlers during his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion. One such All Elite wrestler who is thankful for what Jake did for his career happens to be the recently returned Lance Archer.

During an exclusive conversation with Bill Apter, Archer reflected on how Roberts has been crucial to his career and how he helped him find the voice of The Murderhawk Monster. Here is what Archer stated:

"Jake has been great man, Jake has probably helped me find the voice for the Murderhawk Monster, I spent all the time in Japan, but coming to the US, you have to get on this microphone, you have to speak, and Jake is one of the best speakers of the business ever and he has helped me find that voice for the Murderhawk Monster." [From 05:14 to 05:30]

Check out the entire interview below:

Former WWE star Lance Archer made his AEW return recently alongside Jake Roberts

After months of absence, Lance Archer finally made his triumphant return to the ring on the most recent episode of AEW Rampage. He received a thunderous ovation from the fans in attendance while walking down the ramp alongside Jake The Snake Roberts.

The Murderhawk Monster squared off against Trent Beretta in his first match back. He secured the win in convincing fashion. Following the match, Lance also challenged Orange Cassidy for his AEW International Championship.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen what the Jacksonville-based promotion has in store for The Murderhawk Monster amid his return with Jake Roberts by his side.