AEW star Danhausen addresses if he's behind the Devil mask

Currently absent AEW star Danhausen comments on the speculation of him being the mystery man behind the Devil mask who appeared on the most recent episode of Collision.

It's been weeks since Jay White got assaulted backstage on an episode of AEW Dynamite by a mystery man behind the Devil mask and other masked thugs. The real identity of the masked mystery man is yet to be unveiled. While many claimed it was MJF, the AEW World Champion said that his Devil mask was stolen.

Another speculation regarding Adam Cole behind the mask was also being made by the Internet Wrestling Community. However, Cole was injured even before the attack and is currently out due to undergoing surgery. Meanwhile, The Devil masked man made his appearance after weeks on Collision this week.

Now, some fans on the internet are speculating that Too Nice, Too Evil, Danhausen is behind the mask. Danhausen has been off TV for months due to an injury and is expected to return soon.

However, Kid Gorgeous makes it clear on "X" social media platform that he is not the masked man instead, it's an evil spirit:

"This isn’t Danhausen. This is a ghoul."

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell who is the mysterious man behind the mask and also when Danhausen is expected to make his most anticipated return.

Who do you think is behind the mask? Sound off in the comments section below.