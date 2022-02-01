Latest AEW star makes a special request to Tony Khan

AEW's latest signing Danhausen has made a special request to Tony Khan after the former made his surprise debut on Dynamite last week.

During the Unsanctioned Lights Out match on the Dynamite Beach Break special, Adam Cole looked under the ring to find a weapon. Instead, he found Danhausen. "The Very Nice Very Evil One" got a massive pop from the crowd as he stared down Cole and left the ringside.

The video of Danhausen's debut, which was uploaded to the AEW YouTube channel, has crossed over 1 million views. Noting this, the star took to Twitter to make a special request to Tony Khan.

He requested that since the video has garnered 1 million views, he would like his boss "Tony Elite" to send him 1 million dollars in gold coins so that he can swim in it.

Check out Danhausen's special request in the tweet below:

Danhausen seems to be heavily inspired by Uncle Scrooge.

Danhausen is immensely popular with AEW fans

As we mentioned earlier, Danuhausen made his first official AEW appearance on the Beach Break 2022 edition of Dynamite last week.

Following the match, Tony Khan promptly announced that Danhausen is All Elite on his Twitter account.

After the first 12 hours, the tweet had more likes and retweets than the announcements of various high caliber stars like Kyle O'Reilly, HOOK, Paul Wight, ''The Icon'' Sting, Malakai Black, and Ruby Soho.

"The Very Nice, Very Evil One" has developed a massive following among wrestling fans, primarily due to social media shenanigans. He has his own YouTube channel where he uploads all sorts of content.

He has a great sense of humor and in-ring skills. Hence, it will be fascinating to see what role he plays in the roster. Nonetheless, thanks to his popularity and charisma, the future looks very bright for That Danhausen in All Elite Wrestling.

Who would you like to see Danhausen interact with next? Let us know in the comments below.

