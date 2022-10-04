24-year old AEW star claims WWE performer Bad Bunny is out to get his title

AEW star and Ring of Honor Pure Champion Daniel Garcia recently claimed that multi-platinum recording artist and WWE star Bad Bunny is gunning his title.

Bad Bunny has always had love and respect for wrestling. He shocked the wrestling world with his stellar performance at WrestleMania 37 in his match against The Miz and John Morrison. Bunny teamed up with his friend and fellow Puerto Rican Damian Priest.

The hip-hop star has also competed in this year's Royal Rumble match. The Puerto Rican rapper has been busy with music tours and has not been seen in WWE ever since his match.

During a recent post-show press conference after Clash at the Castle, Triple H mentioned that he is going to talk with the rapper to plan something for his next match.

AEW star Daniel Garcia recently attended a concert headlined by Bad Bunny. During the event, Garcia recorded a video of Bunny staring right at him. The ROH Pure Champion shared the video on Twitter, claiming Bad Bunny wants his title.

"Bro told me he coming for the Pure title," Daniel Garcia Tweeted.

Daniel Garcia @GarciaWrestling Bro told me he coming for the Pure title Bro told me he coming for the Pure title https://t.co/XXVVY7LvTo

Fans react to Bad Bunny eyeing the ROH title.

The wrestling world had an interesting take on Bunny looking to claim the ROH Pure title.

Fans questioned Daniel Garcia, claiming that the 24/7 title was better than the ROH Pure Title, and since the hip-hop star has already held the 24/7 title, he would not be bothered about a title lower than that.

Will Thompson(-_•) @ThompsonAEW @GarciaWrestling Why would he come for a title that means less that the 24/7 title, you don't even have a home to defend it, it's an ROH title in AEW @GarciaWrestling Why would he come for a title that means less that the 24/7 title, you don't even have a home to defend it, it's an ROH title in AEW

TheOne👆🏼 @TheOne66654321 @GarciaWrestling Why would he want a secondary title of a company that doesn’t exist? @GarciaWrestling Why would he want a secondary title of a company that doesn’t exist?

Some even trolled Garcia, claiming that he might lose the title if he faced the rapper.

タイガー・ザ・ブルータル @TigerTheBrutal @GarciaWrestling bad bunny’s gonna hold belts in both companies before cody does @GarciaWrestling bad bunny’s gonna hold belts in both companies before cody does

A majority of the AEW fanbase was eager to see both these two wrestle.

A few predicted that the multi-platinum recording artist is the White Rabbit, the mysterious character who has been sending codes in WWE.

There has been no update on when the Puerto Rican rapper will wrestler again, but if his WrestleMania match is something to go by, then we can trust that it will be a good match.

Would you be interested in seeing Daniel Garcia and the hip-hop star wrestle? Let us know in the comments section below.

