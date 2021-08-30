AEW star promises to take out Darby Allin ahead of All Out

AEW's rising star Daniel Garcia has recently made a bold claim, stating that the company would have to find a new opponent for CM Punk.

Taking to Twitter, Garcia intended to take out Darby Allin before his mega match at All Out this Sunday.

"Darby might not make it to Sunday after I’m done with him. Card subject to change," Daniel Garcia said.

Darby might not make it to Sunday after I’m done with him. Card subject to change. https://t.co/Tzhw9n375x — DANIEL GARCIA (@GarciaWrestling) August 30, 2021

The company recently announced another singles match between Darby Allin and Daniel Garcia for the upcoming edition of AEW Rampage this Friday. The former TNT Champion has already pinned Garcia twice in the past few weeks.

Despite failing to take down his arch-rival, the 22-year old has shown tremendous durability to hang in the ring with top-notch superstars. He has had a fantastic slew of matches with the likes of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

Meanwhile, AEW star Darby Allin will be looking to score a momentum-building victory on Rampage this week.

He's currently standing at #2 in the men's ranking division. A win over Daniel Garcia could inch him closer towards getting into title contention down the road. But Darby Allin's path won't be easy until he puts CM Punk down as well, who would be a far tougher challenger for him.

AEW President Tony Khan has heaped praise on Daniel Garica

Tony Khan sees a lot of potential in Daniel Garcia

Speaking at a recent media scrum, AEW president Tony Khan appreciated Garcia for his in-ring work and the way he quickly adjusted himself to the promotion's environment:

"Daniel Garcia's doing awesome. He's done tremendous work recently for us and has been involved in some really important matches. It's great to have a fresh young heel who can come in and immediately get thrown into the fire and succeed and really come through for us in these situations," Tony Khan revealed.

Tony Khan’s comments on @GarciaWrestling during the #AEWRampage media call



“I think he can do a lot more things & really shine for us in the future and stay with us for a long time, hopefully. Daniel Garcia is doing great work… [Garcia & 2.0] have hit home run after home run” pic.twitter.com/sKXTRypfpF — RedDeathDarbyGargano (@darbygargano) August 21, 2021

Daniel Garcia is yet to win a big match in AEW, but this could change at Rampage if he defeats Darby Allin ahead of the Pay-Per-view.

Do you think Daniel Garcia will prevent Darby Allin from heading into All Out? Are you excited about his match against CM Punk at All out? Sound off in the comments section below.

