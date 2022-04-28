22-year-old AEW star takes a massive shot at Eddie Kingston

AEW star Daniel Garcia took to Twitter to poke fun at his rival Eddie Kingston, after attacking the Mad King on Dynamite.

Following Kingston's win over Chris Jericho at Revolution, Garcia and 2point0 aligned with Jericho and Jake Hager to form the Jericho Appreciation Society. The JAS quickly severed ties with Santana and Ortiz, Jericho's Inner Circle brethren, by attacking them as well as The Mad King.

This week's segment between the two factions saw a war of words between Kingston and Jericho. Before that, however, Daniel Garcia took the mic to poke fun at those opposing him. One of his jibes towards Kingston was that he had his eyebrows "perfectly manicured," which Garcia would continue to discuss in his Twitter post:

Daniel Garcia @GarciaWrestling His eyebrows so nice for what His eyebrows so nice for what

After a chilling warning from Kingston, the segment closed with the former WWE star taken aback by the threat. The Mad King was later attacked with what appeared to be a fireball, as cameras showed the JAS attacking Kingston, Santana and Ortiz backstage.

Eddie Kingston defeated Daniel Garcia during last week's AEW Rampage

Last week on AEW Rampage, Kingston and Garcia met one another in the ring. The two stars had an intensely physical clash right from the beginning of the match.

Kingston and Garcia had met on Rampage before, last November, but this match went further to sell the utter hatred shared by the two men in the ring. After connecting a spinning backfist flush to Garcia's jaw, it was Kingston who had his hand raised.

He was not done with Red Death after the match, as he removed his belt to imply a lashing was coming. That wasn't the case however, as he dropped the belt and declared that the beating would instead be reserved for Chris Jericho.

