AEW star takes a massive shot at his rival by referencing Jon Moxley

AEW's Daniel Garcia recently took a shot at Eddie Kingston by calling him Jon Moxley's little brother before their scheduled bout at Rampage.

During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, a match between 2point0's Daniel Garcia and Eddie Kingston was made official after the duo had a confrontation backstage. After a loss against CM Punk, the latter is desperate to get his momentum back.

Just days before their battle at Rampage, Garcia took to Twitter to mock his opponent Eddie Kingston. He referred to the 'Mad King' as the little brother of AEW star Jon Moxley.

Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley were former tag team partners. Both stars are known to be raw, gritty, and carry a similar gimmick to the ring.

Eddie Kingston enjoys working with Jon Moxley

Eddie Kingston recently stated that he enjoys fighting and teaming up with Jon Moxley. The duo fought for the AEW Championship in 2020, with Mox winning the match.

Months after that bout, the duo set their differences aside to form a formidable tag team. They had some stellar matches against some of the top tag teams in the world, including The Young Bucks.

"Jon Moxley. Teaming up with him and fighting him has been fun," Eddie Kingston said.

However, Eddie Kingston is now all alone as his former tag team partner Moxley has taken a break from wrestling to complete his rehab treatment program.

