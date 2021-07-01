AEW star Darby Allin confirmed as cast for upcoming movie

Darby Allin has grown leaps and bounds as a character and a wrestler since signing for AEW and his popularity has not stopped growing. Amidst his rivalry with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, the Seattle-born star has been listed as one of the cast members for the upcoming stunt-based movie Jackass 4.

The movie was supposed to be released in March 2021 but got pushed due to the pandemic. The new release date is October 22, 2021. Darby's fans will no doubt be excited to watch the daredevil perform in a new environment.

Darby Allin isn't the only well-known star in the cast of Jackass 4. Per /Film, Tony Hawk, Matt Hoffman, Shaquille O’Neal, Eric André and Francis Ngannou are set to make celebrity cameos to keep up with the tradition of the previous installments of the movie series.

Darby Allin set to face Ethan Page in a coffin match at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager

Ethan Page laid out a challenge on AEW Dynamite to Darby Allin for a coffin match, the first ever in AEW history, on the July 7 episode of Dynamite.

"Pinning you in not enough for me @DarbyAllin. I am going to be the nail in your coffin." - @OfficialEgo

Ethan Page challenges Darby Allin to a Coffin Match, July 7th at the #RoadRager edition of #AEWDynamite in Miami!

Get your tickets now!

🎟️ https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/Q3Aq28jUEh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2021

With Darby expected to accept it, we're in for a treat as these two wrestlers have worked numerous times before and with a fresh gimmick, it's highly likely we will see another great match.

The Road Rager event seems to already have a stacked card. Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall will face off in a South Beach Strap Match. In another long-running feud on AEW, the American Nightmare will look to put away his former ally once and for all.

Next Week AEW #RoadRager is LOADED!! Join us in MIAMI, get your tickets now at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/BgQRTqnNxj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2021

Pinnacle members FTR and Wardlow will also go head-to-head with Inner Circle members Santana & Ortiz and Jake Hager. Chris Jericho and MJF are also set to meet face-to-face. Orange Cassidy teams up with Kris Statlander to take on The Bunny & The Blade in a mixed tag match.

Last but not least, Andrade El Idolo will make his in-ring debut for AEW when he takes on Matt Sydal in what is sure to be an exhilarating contest. As always, the card is subject to change, but by the looks of it, Road Rager promises to be one of the most exciting editions of AEW Dynamite in recent memory.

Are you excited to see Darby portray his daredevil antics on the big screen? How good do you think the coffin match is going to be?

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Arjun