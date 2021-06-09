AEW star Darby Allin opens up about his off-screen relationship with Sting

AEW star Darby Allin has been in the spotlight ever since the company paired him with Sting. The duo recently emerged victorious over Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky in a tag team match at Double or Nothing.

Meanwhile, many have dubbed the alliance between the two as more of a student and mentor relationship. However, Allin has revealed that they actually share a close bond.

Speaking to the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, AEW star Darby Allin opened up about his off-screen relationship with Sting. The former TNT champion stated that despite having hectic schedules, they do find time to chill around.

"We're just messing around and like, man, we have a real tight, real tight schedule. Like how we're supposed to film today, we're gonna do that, we're gonna paint our faces in the car. And then he was just like, just his reaction, everything is hilarious. So he is down for whatever. And we're like, I'm just trying to paint my face in the little window and he's like 'dude I'm not gonna paint my face in this car first, then I'll paint my face in a mirror and I was like alright.' He says 'you like to like show up the airport with your face painted, I don't like to do that stuff,' just like he's just funny guy," said Darby Allin. (H/T Sportskeeda if you're using this quote.)

AEW star Darby Allin will have an uphill task on Dynamite this week

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky interrupted Sting and Darby Allin. The duo claimed that the WCW Icon had carried Darby Allin throughout his entire AEW career.

Page and Sky challenged Allin to face them in a tag team match with another partner and not Sting.

In the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, the former TNT champion will choose his new partner. There's a possibility that a member from Dark Order could turn out to be Darby's partner.

Fans will have to wait until this week's edition to find out further developments in the storyline.

What's your take on the duo of Sting and Darby Allin? Who do you think Darby Allin chose as his new partner? Sound off in the comment section.

