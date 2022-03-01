"I don't care what Twitter says" - AEW star defends controversial Cody Rhodes storyline

AEW star QT Marshall has hit back at a portion of the AEW fanbase for what he perceives as unfair criticism regarding the 2021 storyline between Cody Rhodes and Anthony Ogogo.

The feud garnered a lot of backlash from fans due to the UK vs. USA portion of the story seeming unnecessary and outdated. Fans were even less impressed when Rhodes came out victorious over the young star at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2021.

One person who has hit back at the critics is Cody's good friend from the Nightmare Family, QT Marshall. In an interview with WrestleTalk, Marshall explained that he doesn't care for the opinions of those who sit behind a keyboard.

"I don’t care what Twitter says. Twitter can talk all they want but the actual people that are watching the show live making the noise, those are the people that really matter. And I think during the pandemic, we gave a little too much power to the people behind the keyboard. 80 people tweeting when there’s a million watching – that doesn’t really matter to me." said QT (H/T WrestleTalk).

InsideTheMark @KeepUpWithKFabe



Far and away their worst/least important PPV match to date.



Killed the crowd, puts the new guy on ice, and all in the name of getting a cheap pop for Cody with meaningless USA chants.



#AEWDoN Rhodes vs Ogogo was horrible.Far and away their worst/least important PPV match to date.Killed the crowd, puts the new guy on ice, and all in the name of getting a cheap pop for Cody with meaningless USA chants. Rhodes vs Ogogo was horrible. Far and away their worst/least important PPV match to date. Killed the crowd, puts the new guy on ice, and all in the name of getting a cheap pop for Cody with meaningless USA chants. #AEWDoN

Marshall also took the opportunity to praise the work of Anthony Ogogo, who was placed into a very high-profile match so early on in his career.

“I think Anthony held his own, his first big match was on pay-per-view. They did a great job. Time was really restricted on that show because of people running long. The people that are home saying that match wasn’t as good as it could have been it probably coulda went an extra six minutes. They didn’t because Cody really thought about the whole show, and it wasn’t about Cody." (H/T WrestleTalk).

Cody Rhodes left AEW earlier this year

Despite coining himself as the face of the revolution and helping build AEW from the ground up, Cody Rhodes left AEW with his wife Brandi in mid-February 2022.

While reasons for his departure have become rather murky over recent weeks, it has posed the question as to what Rhodes might do in the next chapter of his career.

A return to WWE is the main option being discussed, however some believe that Rhodes is simply working an angle and has not officially left AEW. Others are stating that he is moving more into mainstream media, while there have been rumblings that the former AEW TNT Champion could hang up his boots for good to focus on his family.

But what do you think Cody Rhodes will do next? Let us know in the comments section down below!

