AEW star demands Tony Khan sell ROH to him; wants to change the company's logo 

AEW star Danhausen has demanded new Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan sell his latest acquisition to him. The lovable demon would also like to change the logo of the promotion.

Danhausen is yet to make his in-ring debut in AEW. He has instated himself as part of the Best Friends stable and shows up from time to time in comedic spots. He has been nursing a long-term leg injury, and there's no clarity on when we will see him in action again.

He was a recent guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he jokingly demanded that Tony Khan sell ROH to him. He went on to say that he wants to 'eviscerate and eliminate' the ROH logo.

“Shall get Tony, Danhausen will give him a new list of demands. Which of course is Danhausen owns ROH, which will be quite wonderful. Stick it to them. Not Tony, Dave Honor. Then Danhausen is going to write his own list of demands and write them off himself because he owns it. Then he can make himself the champion, and the Television Champion, and the Six-Man Tag Team ROH Champions, and the Tag Team Champions. Also, we must eliminate and eviscerate this tribal tattoo-looking logo they have. I hate it,” he stated. “The worst, go back to the old one. Danhausen put the old one on his t-shirt because the other one is not good. It’s cursed, absolutely cursed.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Danhausen discussed signing for AEW after ROH closed down

Danhausen discussed his signing for Tony Khan's company as he looked back at his debut when he slid out from under the ring during the unsanctioned Lights Out match between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole.

“Well, you know, Ring Of Honor closed and then Danhausen broke his leg, which was wonderful. What a wonderful time that was. Then he just kind of rummaged around the internet for a while, showed up one day to say hello to people at AEW. It was quite nice, he said hello to lots of people. Then Danhausen went under the ring, I believe, he heard the reaction that Danhausen had gotten, and decided, ‘you know what, it is time. Danhausen is all elite, he is very good, look at him point, nobody points quite like him.’,” Danhausen said.

The former ROH star's last match saw him take on the Briscoe Brothers alongside PCO in November last year. His first match in All Elite Wrestling is much anticipated, but a time frame on his return has not yet been confirmed.

