AEW star details impact of The Ultimate Warrior on their wrestling career

AEW star Shawn Spears recently shared some stories about how The Ultimate Warrior impacted his wrestling career.

The Warrior became famous during WWE's "Golden Era" from 1987 to 1992. He is a former WWE and Intercontinental Champion, and was enshrined in the company's Hall of Fame in 2014.

Spears was also a former competitor in the Stamford-based promotion using the name "Tye Dillinger" for a combined nine years. He then made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing on May 25, 2019 in the pre-show's Casino Battle Royale.

During his appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Spears recalled his childhood memories watching The Warrior on television. The AEW star added that it made an impact because of the latter being "larger than life."

"I remember being like seven or eight. I was over at my uncle’s house. A bunch of the kids were there. We were watching a pay-per-view; I can’t remember which one it was for the life of me. I was sitting at the back with a couple of my cousins and my two uncles were sitting on opposite sides of the room. All I remember is the Ultimate Warrior came out. I used to love the Ultimate Warrior when I was a kid. How could you not? The tassells, the hair, the make-up and all that stuff. I can’t remember who he was wrestling. It might have been Rick Rude or Honky Tonk Man," Spears detailed. [H/T 411Mania]

Spears' last televised bout was on the October 14th episode of AEW Rampage where he and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) were victorious against The Embassy (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona).

AEW wrestler Shawn Spears on the moment he decided to become a wrestler

Furthermore, Shawn Spears disclosed a certain event where he realized that he should embark on a wrestling journey himself.

The AEW star claimed that he decided to be a wrestler because he wanted to make his relatives jump from their seats, just like they did when watching The Ultimate Warrior growing up.

"But when [Warrior] beat [his opponent], my two uncles — not kids — my two grown-man uncles jumped to their feet on opposite of the rooms and high-fived each other, they met in the middle. I just remember thinking whoa! That’s how I feel! I start high-fiving too. That was an incredible feeling. Now, knowing what I know, looking back on it. That might have been the moment where I went, I want to make my uncles do that," Spears added. [H/T 411Mania]

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Shawn Spears post-Rampage promo. Everybody go watch this.



Who says babyfaces don't exist in wrestling in 2022.

Shawn Spears post-Rampage promo. Everybody go watch this.Who says babyfaces don't exist in wrestling in 2022.https://t.co/3YJaCC5L7q

For now, The Chairman hasn't appeared in weekly programming for a month. Only time will tell when he will make his return to AEW television.

What do you think of Shawn Spears crediting The Ultimate Warrior as his inspiration? Sound off in the comments section.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes