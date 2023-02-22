AEW star details interesting similarities between WWE CCO Triple H and Tony Khan

Triple H and Tony Khan have recognized their talents and allowed them to express themselves creatively. Swerve Strickland recently discussed his creative freedom in WWE and AEW.

Both wrestling executives have acknowledged Swerve Strickland's talent and allowed him to express himself creatively, resulting in exciting and entertaining moments for fans.

In a recent interview on Fightful's The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Swerve Strickland stated that he had been given creative freedom in both WWE and AEW by Triple H and Tony Khan, respectively.

He mentioned that both individuals trust his ideas.

"I'm confident, I know I can do it, and being able to stand up to Triple H and say, 'I know I can do this, I need you to believe in me.' You can't help but be confident in yourself, and I think he and I knew he felt that, and therefore he put it out there for me. He just was like, 'alright go, because you believe in it, I believe in it,' Strickland said.

Strickland also praised Tony Khan for taking a similar approach to creative freedom:

"Now, Tony Khan is the same way with all of 2022, like even me taking pliers to Billy Gunn's hands. I believe in this, and then he believed in me. He believed this would work, even bringing Kevin Gates and Rick Ross, all these things they do work. Because I believed in it and I have to be confident with it." [H/T - Fightful]

Swerve Strickland discussed Roman Reigns' backstage attitude in WWE

Swerve Strickland, the former AEW Tag Team Champion, has spoken highly of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' backstage attitude.

In his Swerve City podcast, Strickland shared a story about Reigns trying to make a wrestler who felt like an outsider feel included in the locker room.

"I wasn't there, but like, somebody told me this kind of story through third-party type thing. A member of the roster, they weren't doing much that night, but they were on TV or whatever. They were like, 'Hey man, what you got tonight?' 'Ah, nothing. I don't matter,' maybe just some backstage thing. Roman [Reigns] just stopped, held this dude's shoulder, and was like, 'Everybody matters,'" Strickland said.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Locker room leader A really cool story shared by a former NXT UK talent about his encounter with Roman Reigns a few years ago during a live event.Locker room leader A really cool story shared by a former NXT UK talent about his encounter with Roman Reigns a few years ago during a live event.Locker room leader 👏👏👏 https://t.co/jf1Idsu8XF

As a wrestler with second-generation roots himself, Strickland has been vocal about his mission to take on every second-generation wrestler on the AEW roster.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns being the locker room leader in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes