AEW star discloses who comes up with ideas for Malakai Black's faction

AEW star Brody King recently spoke about House of Black's ideas for their segments on the company's programming. He stated that it is a collaborative effort between Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and himself.

The former Ring of Honor star joined All Elite Wrestling in January this year. He debuted as the first addition to the House of Black besides Malakai on the January 12 edition of Dynamite.

King recently did an interview with YouTube star Denise Salcedo. He spoke about how the House of Black came up with ideas and gave huge praise to their leader, the man formerly known as Aleister Black in WWE.

“Everything with the House of Black is very much a collaboration. Usually one of us will come to the table with an idea. Then we all just kind of riff off of that and make something out of that. Whether it be a segment, or a promo, or a match. Everyone kind of gives what they think they should do. Then we take pieces from all of it and make the whole thing.It doesn’t feel like one person is in control of the whole thing. Obviously, Malakai has a lot more experience in wrestling to guide all of our ideas. I feel like without him, it might not be as polished as it would be.” [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

It will be interesting to see what new plans the House of Black comes up with next considering their recent success.

AEW star Brody King praised Malakai Black

Speaking in the same interview, Brody King also discussed maximizing television time for their faction. He credited the former NXT Champion with having the ability to make the most of his opportunities.

"I think that the best part about House of Black specifically, is Malakai has such experience with TV time. In WWE, he got to learn from a lot of great people there that gave him so much knowledge about how to make the most out of something. I feel like he’s so good at that, especially at AEW." (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

The House of Black is currently locked in a rivalry with Death Triangle. As this rivalry continues to unfold, time will tell what happens next.

