AEW star discloses the effect wrestling MJF had on his career

MJF is a rising star in AEW, regardless of how fans react to him. In a recent interview, Griff Garrison revealed that Friedman was instrumental in getting him into AEW.

Before Garrison was a member of the Varsity Blonds, the star was an indie wrestler. Today, he is teaming up with Brian Pillman Jr. alongside Julia Hart. Since Malakai Black attacked Hart, the trio have been strained.

During Garrison's latest interview with Chris Van Vliet, the star recalled how a single dark match he had against MJF got him into AEW.

"I did a dark match and it was actually against MJF. We came to the back and Tony was like ‘that was so good’ and he loved it. We did it again for the next night, and they taped it for Dynamite for the next week," Garrison recalled. (17:30)

Garrison continued, citing how much it meant for Friedman and Tony Khan to be impressed with him.

"So instead of being on DARK I got to be on Dynamite after like my second trip down there. So that was like cool. And against Max! You know, him? So that was really cool, for him and Tony to appreciate my selling and everything I did in that match," the star revealed. (17:41)

While The Salt of the Earth is one of the most hated stars on the roster, Friedman still seemingly had a positive effect on Griff's career.

Need to catch up on AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

MJF is reportedly unhappy with his current AEW deal

Fightful Select recently reported that MJF's "bidding war" might not be all for show. The star is reportedly not content with his current AEW deal, as per a source who spoke to Fightful.

While the star once brought other stars like Garrison into AEW, he might just be the first major name to follow Cody Rhodes into WWE.

Please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here...

LIVE POLL Q. Where do you think MJF will end up in 2024? AEW WWE 2 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell