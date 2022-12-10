AEW star discloses injury status; launches a vicious assault on Jon Moxley following Rampage match

Jon Moxley kicked off tonight's episode of AEW Rampage. Following the match, former world champion Hangman Adam Page confronted him.

The Purveyor of Violence wrestled with Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita. It was a brutal battle between the two, and Moxley was busted open early. Despite the loss of blood, he managed to lock in a tight headlock, resulting in the Japanese star passing out. Moxley won the match via submission.

Following the match, Jon Moxley's celebrations were cut short as Hangman Adam Page walked out to the ring. The last time these two saw eye to eye, it ended in a brawl. Page still wants revenge on Moxley after their title match a few weeks ago ended abruptly as he suffered a concussion.

Hangman Adam Page walked into the ring and mentioned that the doctors have still not cleared him to wrestle and then followed it by throwing punches at Jon Moxley.

The three-time AEW World Champion was already worn out after his brutal match against Takeshita and thus had very little energy to fight back.

Blackpool Combat Club members came out to separate the two as the two were brawling.

