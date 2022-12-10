Create

AEW star discloses injury status; launches a vicious assault on Jon Moxley following Rampage match

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Dec 10, 2022 10:04 AM IST
Jon Moxley
Three-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley kicked off tonight's episode of AEW Rampage. Following the match, former world champion Hangman Adam Page confronted him.

The Purveyor of Violence wrestled with Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita. It was a brutal battle between the two, and Moxley was busted open early. Despite the loss of blood, he managed to lock in a tight headlock, resulting in the Japanese star passing out. Moxley won the match via submission.

[email protected] catches air and wipes out Moxley on the floor!Watch #AEWRampage on TNT right now! https://t.co/AkcYujeNMZ

Following the match, Jon Moxley's celebrations were cut short as Hangman Adam Page walked out to the ring. The last time these two saw eye to eye, it ended in a brawl. Page still wants revenge on Moxley after their title match a few weeks ago ended abruptly as he suffered a concussion.

Hangman Adam Page walked into the ring and mentioned that the doctors have still not cleared him to wrestle and then followed it by throwing punches at Jon Moxley.

The three-time AEW World Champion was already worn out after his brutal match against Takeshita and thus had very little energy to fight back.

Cowboy S**t erupts in Texas as #Hangman @theadampage goes straight after @JonMoxley!Watch #AEWRampage on TNT right now! https://t.co/xGMUGmUjqN

Blackpool Combat Club members came out to separate the two as the two were brawling.

Who do you think will win in a match between the two former world champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...