'Definitely something on the bucket list' - AEW star Dr. Britt Baker admits what she's yet to accomplish (Exclusive)

AEW star Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has pretty much done it all in the business of professional wrestling. One thing left on her bucket list is competing in front of Indian fans.

Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion and the first winner of the highly prestigious Owen Hart Cup. Throughout the pandemic era, she rose to superstardom and became the face of AEW's Women's division. She is also the Sportskeeda Wrestling Women's Wrestler of the Year 2021.

Despite her many achievements so far, the 31-year-old still has plenty left to do in the world of professional wrestling. Baker admitted in a Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive that competing in front of Indian fans is one of the things left on her bucket list:

"We love and support you guys as much as you love and support us. I would absolutely love to come to India someday. I've never been. A lot of my wrestling friends have gone, but I have never been. And that is definitely, definitely something on the bucket list, to wrestle in front of a live crowd in India." (06:50 - 07:07)

Until Dr. Britt Baker DMD arrives in India, fans from the country can catch their favorite AEW stars on Eurosport

Whether it's the live and non-stop action of Dynamite or the hour-long excitement of Rampage, Indian fans can catch all the action on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

This includes Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., who remains the face of the Women's division even though she does not hold the gold at this point in time. It also includes the towering Satnam Singh, the Indian giant who has become the subject of many a conversation for people in the country.

What else do you think Dr. Baker can accomplish in her career, fans?

