AEW star Eddie Kingston gives emphatic update on his future

Eddie Kingston gave an emphatic response when asked about his future in AEW.

Kingston has been a part of Tony Khan's promotion since the pandemic days when he answered Cody Rhodes' open challenge for the TNT Championship. The two squared off in a No Disqualification match which saw the American Nightmare retain the title after a hard-fought contest.

The Mad King spoke on the Straight Shooters Podcast and professed his unwavering loyalty to All Elite Wrestling.

"Where am I gonna go, dog? I'm good. I'm good. I worked for this. I don't care. I don't. I worked for this. AEW gave me my shot first, right? You know what I mean? I'm a loyal guy ... I'm not knocking nobody, just chill ... but when people say 'Yeah, I'm here forever', that's cool. That's them. I'm telling you from me, and my word is my bond. I ain't got nowhere else to go. Don't wanna be nowhere else. Having a blast, trying to beat up people in the ring. Trying to be world champ. Wherever I'm at, trying to be better than I was yesterday." (H/T: Fightful)

Eddie Kingston explained why he loves AEW

Eddie Kingston reiterated why he is loyal to All Elite Wrestling, citing the company noticing him and giving him a chance.

"I'm like a dog, man, when it comes to loyalty. That's it. My word is my bond and [AEW] fits me because they took the shot. If people wanna know any deeper, it's basically they let me be me. There's no character. There's no, 'You can't say that.' ... I got freedom. It's just a really good environment when you shut out the negativity and understand this is the pro wrestling business. Not everyone is going to like each other. That's it. Take care of your own stuff," he concluded.

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT



Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley is just that. 'I Quit' is the perfect stipulation for them - here comes the violence. It's the best when you get a match where no matter what, no matter who wins, you can't lose.Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley is just that. 'I Quit' is the perfect stipulation for them - here comes the violence. #AEWFullGear It's the best when you get a match where no matter what, no matter who wins, you can't lose.Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley is just that. 'I Quit' is the perfect stipulation for them - here comes the violence. #AEWFullGear

Eddie Kingston got into the world championship picture quite early, as he challenged Jon Moxley owing to their prior history. Their rivalry culminated in an 'I Quit' match at Full Gear.

The former WWE Champion came out on top after a hellacious battle. Eddie Kingston later challenged for both the tag team titles as well as the TNT title but came up short on both occasions.

Would you like to see Eddie Kingston challenge for the AEW World Championship? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Eddie Kingston as World Champion? Yes No 5 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell