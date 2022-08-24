"The reason why I'm here at AEW" - Eddie Kingston cites former world champion to have biggest impact in his career

AEW star Eddie Kingston credited former Ring of Honor (ROH) World Champion Homicide for having an influence on his wrestling career.

Kingston and Homicide went way back as they began teaming up with each other at ROH on August 17, 2013, and continued doing it in the indies. The two were reunited on TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) in 2018 as members of Latin American Xchange (LAX) and later created their splinter group, "The OGz", alongside Hernandez.

The 45-year-old currently performs for ROH and National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), while Mad King is in an extended rivalry with Chris Jericho in AEW as of the moment.

Speaking on Under The Ring, Kingston tagged Homicide as the major supporter of his career. The Mad King added that the New York legend was the biggest reason he went to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"He [Homicide] means everything. He’s one of the rare guys who never quit on me. For some reason, he kept, he would call me fat and lazy, get out of my own way, your temper, but he would always still be there. He would always pick up the phone and call me the next day. Homicide is the reason why I’m here at AEW," Kingston said. [H/T WrestleZone]

In September 2021, Homicide made his AEW debut to help Kingston and Jon Moxley. This happened during their Lights Out match against Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki at Rampage: Grand Slam.

Eddie Kingston discussed his bout with Japanese star on AEW Rampage

During the same interview, Eddie Kingston disclosed that he enjoyed his Rampage match with DDT Pro-Wrestling star Konosuke Takeshita. The bout happened on the July 8, 2022 episode, with Mad King prevailing after hitting a back fist on the Japanese sensation.

Kingston added that his match with Takeshita was the closest he could get to one of his dream matches, Jun Akiyama. The 27-year-old is currently learning under Akiyama's wing at DDT.

"Being in there with him [Takeshita] was amazing. It was also one of my tests for me to see if I could beat this kid who is a young up and comer and is learning under one of my heros and one of my dream matches, Jun Akiyama. He’s studying under him so if I don’t get the match with Akiyama, this is the closest I’ll get to him."

Kingston's last AEW appearance was on the August 10 Dynamite: Quake by the Lake when he was part of the post-match brawl between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club. Meanwhile, Takeshita is back with DDT after his four-month US excursion ended a few weeks ago.

