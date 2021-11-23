AEW star takes a shot at WWE's Charlotte Flair during Dark Elevation

AEW star Eddie Kingston recently took a shot at WWE Smackdown Women's champion Charlotte Flair as he imitated Flair's words "Uh oh" on AEW Dark Elevation.

WWE's Charlotte Flair kept using the phrase "Uh oh" on multiple occasions to mock her bitter rival Becky Lynch. Fans also joined in with Charlotte to repeat the phrase whenever she mocked her opponent Lynch during a recent episode of Smackdown.

However, when the two megastars collided, it was Lynch who had the last laugh as she won the match against Charlotte at WWE Survivor Series this past weekend.

After that episode of Smackdown, wrestling fans made it an internet sensation as fans started to use the phrase on multiple occasions. As it turns out, Charlotte's viral phrase has even grabbed the attention of wrestling stars.

During a recent episode of Dark Elevation, Eddie Kingston was part of the commentary team during a tag team match between Team Taz and Lucas Chase and Irvin Legend. Kingston at one point mentioned Charlotte's "Uh oh" phrase when Powerhouse Hobbs was tagged in by Ricky Starks.

AEW star Eddie Kingston to face Daniel Garcia on Rampage

During a recent episode of Dynamite, AEW star Eddie Kingston and 2point0's Daniel Garcia had a confrontation backstage. This segment paved the way for a bout between the two stars, which is scheduled for the upcoming episode of Rampage.

Eddie Kingston will be desperate for a win come this saturday as he recently suffered a heavy loss at the hands of CM Punk at Full Gear. On the other hand, a victory against a top star like Eddie Kingston will surely give wings to Daniel Garcia's singles career.

Fans are expecting a great bout between the two stars as the stakes are high for both Eddie Kingston and Daniel Garcia come this Sunday.

Who do you think will come out on top when Eddie Kingston squares off against Daniel Garcia? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

