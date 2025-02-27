AEW star ends nearly 515-day absence with Dynamite return

The February 26th edition of AEW Dynamite saw the return of a popular star. This surprise comeback came after more than 500 days of absence from the company's main programming.

The star in question is Billie Starkz. She has been a cornerstone performer for the Jacksonville-based company's sister promotion, Ring of Honor, but had not been seen on AEW television for a long time. Her last match for All Elite Wrestling came at WrestleDream 2023's Zero Hour pre-show, where she was part of the winning team in an eight-person mixed tag team match.

The wait came to an end as Starkz finally emerged to the scene for the February 26th edition of AEW Dynamite. In a backstage segment, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone was seen walking, addressing her upcoming opponent for the Revolution pay-per-view, Momo Watanabe, whom she had called to Dynamite this week.

The CEO encountered the returning Billie Starkz backstage and showed complete disrespect towards her. Not only that, but Mercedes even spilled a drink on her, further agitating the returning star. Before she was about to exit the scene, Mone told Starkz to let her know if she saw Momo Watanabe.

At that very moment, Watanabe appeared right behind Mercedes Mone. She was two inches away from striking The CEO with her baseball bat before Mercedes fled the scene, and Momo and Billie Starkz laughed at her exit.

