AEW star Ethan Page laid down an interesting stipulation match to Darby Allin

AEW star Ethan Page challenged former TNT champion Darby Allin to another singles match, involving a rare stipulation this time around.

In the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Ethan Page went up against Bear Bronson in a singles bout. The latter dominated the majority of the match, but Ethan Page delivered a low blow following a referee distraction to emerge victorious in the end.

.@OfficialEGO is tired of saying it, now he wants to make it a reality... ALL EGO vs. Allin in a coffin match! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/jXT5BZrSPb — TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) June 27, 2021

Following the match, AEW's Ethan Page grabbed the mic and stated that he's not finished with Darby Allin and will be the last nail in his coffin. He then challenged the former TNT champion to a coffin match at Road Rager on July 7th.

Darby Allin, alongside Sting, has been embroiled in a heated rivalry with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky for over a month now. Sting and Allin defeated Page and Sky at Double or Nothing.

But the villainous duo asked Darby Allin to leave Sting out of the equation and then try to beat them. The former AEW TNT champion faced both Sky and Page in a handicap match last week. Allin was viciously destroyed by the Men of the Year, before ultimately losing the match.

Now the challenge has been laid down for another encounter. The ball is in Darby Allin's court. He did not appear on this week's episode, but he may show up next week to accept the challenge.

Cody Rhodes will also be in action on the Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite

The Road Rager event will feature not one, but two stipulation-based matches. Cody Rhodes will take on QT Marshall in a South Beach Strap Match.

Cody Rhodes has faced the leader of The Factory on multiple occasions and has even defeated him. But for whatever reason, the company has stretched this feud longer than expected.

During tonight's episode, AEW star QT Marshall mocked Cody Rhodes in a backstage interview, stating that Cody Rhodes is busy doing all the audition work outside while he's carrying the company. Marshall even said that he vows to become champion after he finishes his feud with Cody Rhodes.

This is another feud that is likely to culminate on July 7th. With two exciting matches lined up for the Dynamite episode in a few weeks, it will certainly be a must-see event.

Do you think Darby Allin will accept the Coffin match stipulation next week? Who do you think will win the South Beach strap match between Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall? Sound off in the comment section below.

