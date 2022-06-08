AEW star Ethan Page makes exciting announcement regarding non-wrestling project

AEW star Ethan Page has taken to social media to announce a new project that he is involved in outside the squared circle, and it's not what you think it is!

Fans of the former Impact Wrestling star will know that he is an avid vlogger and toy collector. AEW stars such as Danhausen, Hook and Alan Angels of The Dark Order have joined him on his toy hunting adventures in the past.

However, Page seems to have taken this one step further and has ventured into the world of comic books. The "Men of the Year" star took to Twitter today to show drawings of a comic that he had a major hand in creating.

At the time of writing, there is no concrete title for Page's comic book. However, several character seem to have been created for the project already.

What's next for Ethan Page in AEW?

With the ghastly timing of fellow "Man of the Year" and current TNT Champion Scorpio Sky's injury, many have turned in the direction of Ethan Page and asked what could possibly be next for "All Ego."

Page is still under the guidance of American Top Team's Dan Lambert for now, and the TNT Championship remains in ATT's camp, assuming Sky isn't forced to relinquish the title. As of writing, there has been no official update on the severity of Sky's injury.

Many fans on social media have been clamoring for Page to strike out on his own in the wake of several poorly-received programs involving American Top Team, Men of the Year and Sammy Guevara.

Now that his feud with Guevara and Tay Conti seems to have ended after their mixed-person tag match at Double or Nothing, the possibilities are endless for the former Impact Wrestling star.

However, the only way to find out what is next for "All Ego" is by tuning into AEW TV each and every week!

