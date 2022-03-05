"Losing matches FN sucks" - AEW star Ethan Page sends a message to former WWE World Champion after disappointing loss

Ethan Page has sent a message to former WWE World Champion Christian Cage. In the aftermath of this week's episode of AEW Rampage, Page took to Twitter to reflect on his loss against Cage.

With his win on AEW Rampage, Christian Cage confirmed his place in the Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match at AEW Revolution 2022. He will now join Wardlow, Keith Lee, Orange Cassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricky Starks in the match.

Meanwhile, Page took to Twitter to claim that he was going to put his latest loss behind him and focus on Scorpio Sky's upcoming TNT title match on Wednesday. Page even asked everyone not to bring up his loss to Christian Cage ever again.

"So. Ya. Losing matches FN sucks. Lucky for me it’s usually against the best wrestlers on planet earth. So let’s put that behind us … and focus on @ScorpioSky winning the TNT Title next Wednesday. Don’t bring up my loss to Christian Cage ever again. Cool thx. 👍" - wrote Page.

Check out Ethan Page's tweet below, after his loss to Christian Cage on AEW Rampage:

Christian Cage's match against All Ego on Rampage was his first contest of 2022. The former WWE veteran has been accompanying The Jurassic Express in recent months and has teamed up with them occasionally.

At AEW Full Gear 2021, Cage teamed up with his fellow stablemates, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, to secure a huge win over the Superkliq, the trio of Adam Cole and The Young Bucks.

At Revolution 2022, Cage's goal will be to secure a shot at the TNT Championship. Whereas, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy's goal will be to beat The Young Bucks and reDRagon to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Ethan Page has suffered some significant losses in AEW so far

Ethan Page has suffered some notable losses in AEW so far. Since signing for the promotion, Page has lost to Darby Allin in a Coffin Match and even failed to win the TNT Championship twice.

Upon Jon Moxley's return to in-ring action, Page also lost to the former AEW World Champion on Rampage. However, the former IMPACT Tag Team Champion has been successful as a tag team wrestler while teaming up with fellow Men Of The Year partner Scorpio Sky.

The duo has worked together alongside Dan Lambert and has teamed up with former UFC heavyweights Andrei Arlovski and Junior dos Santos in the promotion.

