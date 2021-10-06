AEW star wants a dream match against Christian Cage

AEW star Evil Uno has named AEW star Christian Cage as his dream opponent. The Dark Order member has never directly crossed paths with Christian Cage in his career, but he hopes they'll face off at some point soon.

Evil Uno and Dark Order had a remarkable match last week, where they won an important match against Hardy Family Office. Dark Order is finally back on the same page, so the group can move forward together. Meanwhile, Christian Cage is feuding with The Elite. For the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage will team up with Jurassic Express and Bryan Danielson to lock horns with Kenny Omega's group.

When a fan on Twitter asked Evil Uno who his dream opponent would be, the AEW star revealed his wish to face Christian Cage in the future. Cage hasn't replied to Uno's tweet yet, so it's unclear whether the feeling is mutual.

Christian Cage continues to defend his IMPACT World Championship outside of AEW

Evil Uno might have a tough time setting up a match with Christian Cage, as the fan-favorite star has a busy schedule, both in AEW and outside of it. He won the IMPACT World Championship by dethroning Kenny Omega, and he has been a fighting champion ever since.

Cage already has his next defense lined up, as he'll put the title on the line against Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory. Per the latest report from Dave Meltzer, IMPACT Wrestling is considering placing the title on Alexander's shoulders in this high-profile bout.

Evil Uno vs. Christian Cage would certainly be an interesting match, and it could help showcase the Dark Order star in an entirely different light.

