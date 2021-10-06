×
Create
Notifications

AEW star wants a dream match against Christian Cage

AEW star Christian Cage after his win against Kenny Omega
AEW star Christian Cage after his win against Kenny Omega
Muhammed Shijas
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Oct 06, 2021 11:02 PM IST
News

AEW star Evil Uno has named AEW star Christian Cage as his dream opponent. The Dark Order member has never directly crossed paths with Christian Cage in his career, but he hopes they'll face off at some point soon.

Evil Uno and Dark Order had a remarkable match last week, where they won an important match against Hardy Family Office. Dark Order is finally back on the same page, so the group can move forward together. Meanwhile, Christian Cage is feuding with The Elite. For the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage will team up with Jurassic Express and Bryan Danielson to lock horns with Kenny Omega's group.

When a fan on Twitter asked Evil Uno who his dream opponent would be, the AEW star revealed his wish to face Christian Cage in the future. Cage hasn't replied to Uno's tweet yet, so it's unclear whether the feeling is mutual.

Christian at the moment. twitter.com/JakeLucas_/sta…

Christian Cage continues to defend his IMPACT World Championship outside of AEW

Evil Uno might have a tough time setting up a match with Christian Cage, as the fan-favorite star has a busy schedule, both in AEW and outside of it. He won the IMPACT World Championship by dethroning Kenny Omega, and he has been a fighting champion ever since.

Cage already has his next defense lined up, as he'll put the title on the line against Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory. Per the latest report from Dave Meltzer, IMPACT Wrestling is considering placing the title on Alexander's shoulders in this high-profile bout.

#ANDNEW @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion, @Christian4Peeps!Tune in NOW to the world premiere of #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama! https://t.co/WEvJApJoak

Also Read

Evil Uno vs. Christian Cage would certainly be an interesting match, and it could help showcase the Dark Order star in an entirely different light.

What do you think about Uno's dream match? Do you want to see it happen in the near future? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

AEW has a new giant. His name is Satnam Singh. And he spoke to Sportskeeda right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी