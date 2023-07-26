AEW star explains why he intentionally opted out of a major feud involving Blackpool Combat Club

The violent and chaotic feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite wrapped up on the July 19th edition of Dynamite in the third-ever 'Blood and Guts' match. But which AEW star opted out of being involved in the rivalry?

The answer is Brandon Cutler, who was beaten into a bloody mess by The BCC back in April and hasn't been seen on TV since. However, his voice could be heard occasionally when The Elite filmed their backstage segments.

According to the man himself, it was his idea to be written out of the story between The BCC and The Elite as he felt that there were already too many cooks in the kitchen. Here's what Brandon Cutler had to say on the "Comedy Store Wrestling" podcast:

"That was an idea I had for that angle, being that there is 10 people in the angle where it’s five-on-five team that they were building for this Blood & Guts that had just happened this past week and so early in that angle, it was kind of apparent that I was like, every time they do these little brawls or something or, these guys will be here after a match and they’ll come in and jump and I was always standing outside of the ring with a camera and I’m like, should I get hit? Or should I fight at all? Or should I just stand there and record this and after a couple of those, I was like, yeah, maybe me and Nak should get taken out for this angle and so I threw that idea out there to the wind." [H/T POST Wrestling]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa say they are going to stand up against the BCC...



R.I.P. the boys lived a good life.

Cutler wanted himself and Michael Nakazawa to be beaten down so badly by The Blackpool Combat Club that there was absolutely no chance of them ever appearing on screen again during the feud, which in turn, would make the feud more even on both sides.

"I was like, ‘What if you guys kind of do that to me and Nak? But it’s a little more gruesome and then it takes us out for the rest of the angle so then we don’t have to have 12 or 13 or 14-ish because Don and now you got (Konosuke) Takeshita and all these others are kind of coming in. Then I’m like, ‘What if it wipes us out and then you guys can have your angle?’ That it’s already 10 people deep, that it’s already so many chefs in the kitchen. So I was like, ‘Yeah, and then we can peace out for the rest of this thing, once they do that.'" [H/T POST Wrestling]

The Blackpool Combat Club will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

They might not have won the 'Blood and Guts' match, but that isn't stopping The Blackpool Combat Club from getting in amongst the action as they will wrestle this week on AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will represent The Blackpool Combat Club as they team up to take on Best Friends and The Lucha Brothers in a three-way tag team match, with all six men having extensive history with each other.

The Lucha Brothers reunited with PAC after his loss to Castagnoli at ROH Death Before Dishonor, while The Best Friends still haven't been able to get a win over The Blackpool Combat Club since Wheeler Yuta left them to become join forces with The BCC.

Will you be watching AEW Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section down below.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here