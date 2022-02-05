"They sent me this 100 page contract"- AEW star explains why she rejected Vince McMahon's WWE

Jade Cargill has enjoyed a sensational first year in AEW. Prior to signing for Tony Khan's company, the current TBS Champion rejected a "100-page contract" from WWE.

Unlike many other AEW stars, Jade Cargill had no experience on the independent scene. With her natural athleticism, she started off her pro-wrestling career in AEW.

Marc Mero @MarcMero Congratulations to my friend the amazing @Jade_Cargill for winning Pro Wrestling Illustrated Rookie of the Year. I was honored to win it my rookie year in 1991! Congratulations to my friend the amazing @Jade_Cargill for winning Pro Wrestling Illustrated Rookie of the Year. I was honored to win it my rookie year in 1991! https://t.co/x9bFT9QBwa

Speaking to Chris Jericho on Talk is Jericho, the 29-year old star explained why she rejected WWE's contract offer.

“They (WWE) called me back. I’m not going to name the person’s hand that I shook. They wanted me. The problem they found that they had mixed feelings about was that, like I mentioned, I don’t need wrestling. I don’t need to do this. A lot of people, especially at the trial, need this, like, this is how they feed their families. They’ve been doing this forever, you know, and for them to get to this point, they will give anything and everything to do it."

“So they sent the contract, they wanted me to do it. AEW came about and I came here, I got the experience, and I felt calm. I remember you (Chris Jericho) and I had this conversation in the car. It made me feel at ease about the decision that I wanted to make. I didn’t have to relocate. I felt at home. I could call the owner of our company and talk to him and he knew my name. He knew my purpose. He knew that I wanted to do this, and that mattered to me. The other company was pissed off that they sent me this 100 page contract, but I made the best decision for my family, and I made the best decision for myself.” (h/t: WrestlingNews)

Jade Cargill is undefeated in AEW

Jade Cargill has been undefeated in All Elite Wrestling since her debut in March 2021. Her first match took place against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet when she teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal.

Since then, she has defeated major stars like Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rosa and Ruby Soho en route to becoming the first ever TBS Champion. Tony Khan named her the pro wrestling Rookie of the Year, which is a very credible compliment considering the year Jade had.

