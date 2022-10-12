AEW star fires back at a fan jesting that Malakai Black would be much better in Bray Wyatt's new 'Wyatt 6' stable than feuding with him

A fan said that Malakai Black would be better off in the brewing 'Wyatt 6' faction of Bray Wyatt than having a program with Fuego Del Sol in AEW. After noticing the post, the latter gave a scathing response on social media.
A few months ago, Del Sol had a brief feud with Malakai's The House of Black stable, teaming with various groups such as Bear Country (now Iron Savages) and The Dark Order. Unfortunately, he lost both tag team matches on separate episodes of Rampage (March 18 and April 1).
However, a user on Twitter was critical of the angle and said that he'd rather see The Dutch Destroyer be in Wyatt's rumored group than feud with Del Sol and The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) for a couple of months.
Del Sol didn't waste any time as he went out on replying to the netizen, expressing his frustrations. The AEW star explained that Black came up with the idea of working with him while Rey Fenix was out with an injury.
"Sick of this narrative. Malakai chose to work with me while Fenix was out. HE pitched the story and unfortunately illness/injury stalled/derailed the story he wanted to tell. He believed in me and got me my first tv promo time because he saw fans get behind me in the 1st 6 man!" Del Sol tweeted.
Check out his tweet below:
The masked AEW star's program with Malakai's group ended on the May 20 episode of Rampage when he, Evil Uno, and 10 of The Dark Order lost to Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King.
Fans came in to express support for AEW star Fuego Del Sol
The 26-year-old's clarification regarding his brief rivalry with Malakai Black and his stable garnered positive responses from the Twitterverse.
One fan praised Black and called him a "consummate professional" while pledging support to Fuego Del Sol.
Another fan also lauded the idea, claiming that Black generated heat by annihilating the masked AEW star. She also liked Julia Hart's turn from being Varsity Blonds' cheerleader to The House of Black's menacing valet.
Currently, Black is on a hiatus from AEW to "recalibrate" his personal life. Meanwhile, Del Sol recently appeared on the Dynamite anniversary show but was decimated by Luchasaurus.
What are your thoughts on Fuego Del Sol's program with The House of Black? Sound off in the comments section.
Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.