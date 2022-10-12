AEW star fires back at a fan jesting that Malakai Black would be much better in Bray Wyatt's new 'Wyatt 6' stable than feuding with him

A fan said that Malakai Black would be better off in the brewing 'Wyatt 6' faction of Bray Wyatt than having a program with Fuego Del Sol in AEW. After noticing the post, the latter gave a scathing response on social media.

A few months ago, Del Sol had a brief feud with Malakai's The House of Black stable, teaming with various groups such as Bear Country (now Iron Savages) and The Dark Order. Unfortunately, he lost both tag team matches on separate episodes of Rampage (March 18 and April 1).

However, a user on Twitter was critical of the angle and said that he'd rather see The Dutch Destroyer be in Wyatt's rumored group than feud with Del Sol and The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) for a couple of months.

Del Sol didn't waste any time as he went out on replying to the netizen, expressing his frustrations. The AEW star explained that Black came up with the idea of working with him while Rey Fenix was out with an injury.

"Sick of this narrative. Malakai chose to work with me while Fenix was out. HE pitched the story and unfortunately illness/injury stalled/derailed the story he wanted to tell. He believed in me and got me my first tv promo time because he saw fans get behind me in the 1st 6 man!" Del Sol tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Fuego Del Sol @FuegoDelSol



Malakai chose to work with me while Fenix was out. HE pitched the story and unfortunately illness/injury stalled/derailed the story he wanted to tell. He believed in me and got me my first tv promo time because he saw fans get behind me in the 1st 6 man! Great Friend of the Show Joel Mcintyre @GiftedMoney I’m sure he’d much rather be feuding with Fuego Del Sol and the Varsity blondes for 6 more months twitter.com/sodutw/status/… I’m sure he’d much rather be feuding with Fuego Del Sol and the Varsity blondes for 6 more months twitter.com/sodutw/status/… Sick of this narrative.Malakai chose to work with me while Fenix was out. HE pitched the story and unfortunately illness/injury stalled/derailed the story he wanted to tell. He believed in me and got me my first tv promo time because he saw fans get behind me in the 1st 6 man! twitter.com/GiftedMoney/st… Sick of this narrative. Malakai chose to work with me while Fenix was out. HE pitched the story and unfortunately illness/injury stalled/derailed the story he wanted to tell. He believed in me and got me my first tv promo time because he saw fans get behind me in the 1st 6 man! twitter.com/GiftedMoney/st…

The masked AEW star's program with Malakai's group ended on the May 20 episode of Rampage when he, Evil Uno, and 10 of The Dark Order lost to Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King.

Fans came in to express support for AEW star Fuego Del Sol

The 26-year-old's clarification regarding his brief rivalry with Malakai Black and his stable garnered positive responses from the Twitterverse.

Cristi Dragan @CristiDragan3



You work so hard and I am really excited for all that to pay off for you. Keep at it. You have lots of fans who see in you the true potential you have and the way you maximize each opportunity @FuegoDelSol Sending lots of love and appreciation your way @FuegoDelSol You work so hard and I am really excited for all that to pay off for you. Keep at it. You have lots of fans who see in you the true potential you have and the way you maximize each opportunity @FuegoDelSol Sending lots of love and appreciation your way @FuegoDelSol You work so hard and I am really excited for all that to pay off for you. Keep at it. You have lots of fans who see in you the true potential you have and the way you maximize each opportunity 🙌

Soce Wizard @soce @FuegoDelSol You put on highly entertaining matches and have the heart of a champion. That's what matters most. Keep battling!! @FuegoDelSol You put on highly entertaining matches and have the heart of a champion. That's what matters most. Keep battling!!

Betty Frenzy @BettyFrenzy 🏻 @FuegoDelSol Dude, I loved your angle with the House of Black. You killed it on the mic, and the “scrappy firey babyface stepping up to the big bad monsters” fight was exactly what it needed to be. @FuegoDelSol Dude, I loved your angle with the House of Black. You killed it on the mic, and the “scrappy firey babyface stepping up to the big bad monsters” fight was exactly what it needed to be. 🙌🏻

One fan praised Black and called him a "consummate professional" while pledging support to Fuego Del Sol.

Zack Dawson @ZDaws75 @FuegoDelSol So what you’re saying is Malakai is a consummate professional who wanted to work with lots of people, and sometimes circumstances derail things. And you work hard and do your job well. A shame people can’t see this. Love you man, keep at it. @FuegoDelSol So what you’re saying is Malakai is a consummate professional who wanted to work with lots of people, and sometimes circumstances derail things. And you work hard and do your job well. A shame people can’t see this. Love you man, keep at it.

Another fan also lauded the idea, claiming that Black generated heat by annihilating the masked AEW star. She also liked Julia Hart's turn from being Varsity Blonds' cheerleader to The House of Black's menacing valet.

Elizabeth Devos @LizDevos



The Varsity Blonds made sense too to get Julia, who absolutely added to the HoB presentation. @FuegoDelSol It was a smart choice. He instantly got heat for kicking you.The Varsity Blonds made sense too to get Julia, who absolutely added to the HoB presentation. @FuegoDelSol It was a smart choice. He instantly got heat for kicking you.The Varsity Blonds made sense too to get Julia, who absolutely added to the HoB presentation.

Currently, Black is on a hiatus from AEW to "recalibrate" his personal life. Meanwhile, Del Sol recently appeared on the Dynamite anniversary show but was decimated by Luchasaurus.

What are your thoughts on Fuego Del Sol's program with The House of Black? Sound off in the comments section.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes