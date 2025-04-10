AEW star forced to take a mental health day

An AEW star was absent from Dynamite this week as he had supposedly asked for a mental health day. The star has been facing consecutive defeats on the show for several weeks now. Max Caster's open challenge series hasn't been going the way he imagined. After splitting from Anthony Bowens, his career hasn't been the same.

Ahead of Dynasty, the Best Wrestler Alive was squashed by Rush, Hook, Konosuke Shibata, Jay White, Hangman Page, and Brody King. On the latest pay-per-view's Zero Hour, Max Caster held another open challenge. This time, Anthony Bowens returned and defeated his former teammate within a few seconds.

Caster was missing this week's edition of AEW's flagship show. The AEW cameras found him sitting outside of the arena during the latest edition of Dynamite. Speaking to them, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion said that he was heartbroken that Bowens betrayed and embarrassed him. The Best Wrestler Alive also claimed that he was not at his best and, therefore, had asked for a mental health day.

The former World Trios Champion then ran away from the camera. It will be interesting to see when he can pick up a win in the Tony Khan-led promotion, as he last won a match five months ago.

Fans are also waiting for Anthony Bowens to once again confront the Platinum star.

