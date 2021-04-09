AEW star Frankie Kazarian recalls talking with WWE before signing with Tony Khan's promotion

Frankie Kazarian recently opened up about talks he held with WWE just before he signed with AEW and why he decided to join Tony Khan's promotion over Vince McMahon's pro-wrestling juggernaut.

Kazarian is a former AEW Tag Team Champion and one of the most respected veterans in the company, with a wealth of experience behind him. He has achieved immense success in IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor (ROH) as well.

Appearing on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Kazarian revealed he held "mild talks" with WWE and that those talks came about because he has many friends in Vince McMahon's promotion.

"I’m a businessman, and I’ve been around long enough to know that you don’t not take phone calls. So there was mild talks, and like I said, I have a lot of friends up there. I grew up watching WWE, so if it wasn’t for WWE, I don’t know if I would be the fan I am, but AEW, for me, I could not pass it up." (H/T - Wrestlinginc)

Despite the talks with WWE, Frankie Kazarian signed with AEW, as he fell in love with the promotion's concept. This was also due to the close bond he shared with Cody and The Young Bucks. He admitted he couldn't turn down the offer when it came to his table.

"The minute the concept of AEW itself was pitched, I was on board. “We still have a real tight bond, SCU and The Bucks, and Cody and [Hangman] Page. We were all together all the time, and we were kind of on the ground floor of this. It was just one of those things that comes along, and you can’t turn down."

Frankie Kazarian showers praise on AEW President Tony Khan

Frankie Kazarian had nothing but good things to say about AEW President Tony Khan when Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards asked him about his relationship with the boss. Kazarian appreciated Khan for instilling the locker room with positive energy and closeness.

"The camaraderie we have, the closeness, the way we’re taken care of, Tony Khan treats us all so well. We’re treated like athletes, and we are fed and we are taken care of. I can’t say enough good things."

Kazarian further said the level of respect he gets from AEW as a performer is much higher than what he received in other places he worked for in the past.

