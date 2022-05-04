"It's wild" - AEW star Fuego Del Sol provides latest update on his injury, displays gruesome hole in his neck

AEW star Fuego Del Sol has provided the latest update regarding his health on social media.

Over the past few weeks, Del Sol has been feuding with the House of Black on AEW programming. The masked luchador was determined to get past Malakai Black and his group, but he was almost unmasked by the trio last week. Thankfully, Death Triangle saved him and brawled with the House of Black.

Taking to Twitter, Fuego noted that he recently had a drainage tube taken out of his neck. He now has an unstitched 1-inch hole in his neck.

"Had a drainage tube taken out of my neck this morning and now I have a unstitched 1 inch hole in my neck… it’s wild," wrote Del Sol.

Check out Fuego Del Sol's tweet below:

Fuego Del Sol! @FuegoDelSol Had a drainage tube taken out of my neck this morning and now I have a unstitched 1 inch hole in my neck… it’s wild! Had a drainage tube taken out of my neck this morning and now I have a unstitched 1 inch hole in my neck… it’s wild!

You can check out the hole in Fuego Del Sol's neck at this link. (Warning: the post contains a graphic image.)

As of right now, Del Sol's last appearance on television was on last week's episode of Dynamite. Before being written off, he was seen lying on the entrance ramp after being assaulted by the House of Black.

Prior to his latest health update on Twitter, Fuego had noted that he was suffering from a mouth infection. He took to social media to write the following:

"Been in the hospital all day with a horrible mouth infection, surgery is done and on the road to recovery! Hopefully leaving this place tomorrow! Send positive vibes my way!"

Fuego Del Sol! @FuegoDelSol Been in the hospital all day with a horrible mouth infection, surgery is done and on the road to recovery! Hopefully leaving this place tomorrow! Send positive vibes my way! Been in the hospital all day with a horrible mouth infection, surgery is done and on the road to recovery! Hopefully leaving this place tomorrow! Send positive vibes my way! https://t.co/BMRUpP4GHh

AEW set up a feud between House of Black and Death Triangle at the expense of Fuego Del Sol

In the aftermath of the House of Black's assault on Fuego Del Sol on Dynamite, the Death Triangle finally set its sights on the trio of Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews.

As seen on last week's Dynamite, the third member of Death Triangle, Rey Fenix made his surprise return after he was sidelined with an injury. The high-flying luchador was last seen when the Lucha Bros dropped the AEW World Tag Team Championships to The Jurassic Express in January.

Now that Fenix and PAC have both reunited with Penta Oscuro, a six-man tag team match between Death Triangle and the House of Black is expected to take place down the road.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Colin Tessier