AEW star Fuego Del Sol reveals the greatest moment of his wrestling career

Fuego Del Sol recently revealed that getting an AEW contract from his best friend, Sammy Guevara, was probably the greatest moment of his wrestling career.

Speaking on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, Del Sol said he was unsure if the company would let him and Guevara continue their friendship on television until his contract angle transpired on Rampage:

"Me and Sammy have never interacted on screen together, and he’s a big star in AEW. And I didn’t know if they wanted us to ever be even connected on screen at all. So, to let him, my best friend, come out and hand me the contract, and do it on the biggest stage it could possibly be done on the first Rampage was one of the greatest moments of my career. Probably the greatest moment of my career.” (H/T- WrestlingInc)

Did we all cry Friday night when @FuegoDelSol became #AllElite..if you said no, you're lying 😭 pic.twitter.com/sFyGz2xTra — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 16, 2021

Fuego Del Sol further said he was so laser-focused on facing Miro that he didn't notice the signs pointing towards a special moment planned for him.

The luchador even noted how his interaction with The Young Bucks went before the match.

“There was a ton of signs all day, but I was so laser focused on having a good match with Miro that I completely just missed every sign,” Del Sol revealed. “I went and spoke to The Young Bucks earlier in the day, and all they’d do is touch my knuckles. They wouldn’t say a word to me, and I was like, man, maybe The Young Bucks just don’t like me today, or, what’s going on here? There was a ton of signs that I should have known, but all I thought was, oh, they’re gonna let me get more TV time?"

Miro and Fuego Del Sol went on to have a quick match that saw the former WWE superstar destroy the luchador.

Del Sol was supposed to get the contract only after defeating The Redeemer. However, Tony Khan was impressed with his performance that night, which earned him a permanent job.

What's next for Feugo Del Sol in AEW?

Despite receiving a contract from AEW, Fuego Del Sol hasn't been prominently used on television. The company could have capitalized on his storyline with Miro, given the way it intrigued everyone with their short encounter.

Miro was even upset over Del Sol getting the contract. However, AEW doesn't seem to be extending that feud. Given his popularity, it remains to be seen how he will be booked in the promotion moving forward.

