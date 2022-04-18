AEW star teams up with IMPACT Wrestling legend Shark Boy at an independent show

AEW star Fuego Del Sol recently teamed up with IMPACT Wrestling legend Shark Boy at an independent show. The duo faced former SmackDown Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhyno.

Fuego made a few appearances on AEW Rampage last month after wrestling the majority of his matches in Dark and Dark: Elevation. It was part of his recent feud with The House of Black (Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Malakai Black).

On Twitter, Fuego was seen having a fun moment with his opponent, Heath, before they squared off. The opponents danced together prior to their bout, much to the crowd's delight.

The 26-year-old was thrilled as he penned a caption for the same video. He stated that it was an honor to team up with Shark Boy and wrestle the current IMPACT stars.

"Yo what is my life?!? I teamed with @SharkBoy24_7 tonight and wrestled @HEATHXXII and @Rhyno313! The @SquarCircleExpo was crazy!," Fuego tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

The event Fuego mentioned was called The Squared Circle Expo II, held in Marion County, Indiana, from April 15 to 17, 2022. Other AEW stars such as Anna Jay, Tay Conti, Britt Baker, Danhausen, and Sammy Guevara were also present at the show.

Fuego Del Sol suffered consecutive defeats on AEW Rampage

As mentioned earlier, Fuego Del Sol had major animosity with The House of Black on Rampage. It all started after Fuego teamed up with Bear Country (Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder) in a loss on the March 18th episode.

The masked wrestler called out the faction the following week, saying that he was unafraid of them. Unfortunately, Fuego was decimated by the heels but found some unlikely partners in The Dark Order.

Check out his last match on Rampage below:

The angle led to a six-man tag team match on the April 1 episode between Fuego, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson against The House of Black. However, Fuego was hit by a Black Mass from Malakai Black and suffered another defeat.

Since the April 1 episode of Rampage, Fuego del Sol hasn't been seen in AEW programming. It will be interesting to see if he will continue his rivalry with The House of Black moving forward.

