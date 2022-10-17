Popular AEW star hails Xavier Woods for WWE accomplishments despite being 'discredited' as a big title holder

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland has taken the time to heap praise on WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, claiming that he doesn't get the credit that he deserves.

Woods has been a member of the WWE roster for over 12 years at the time of writing. Despite never winning a major singles championship, he has forged a legacy within the company as one of the most popular performers on the roster.

However, that doesn't mean that he hasn't won gold during his WWE run, as he has won a variation of the Tag Team Championship 11 times as part of The New Day, as well as winning the 2021 King of the Ring tournament.

TIGER DRIVER @TigerDriver9X Xavier Woods gotta be King of the Ring man. That man is so good in the ring, bet everything on the New Day being successful, is an incredible ambassador for the WWE outside of the ring, and has the never had a single’s title in the WWE. IT’S TIME. Xavier Woods gotta be King of the Ring man. That man is so good in the ring, bet everything on the New Day being successful, is an incredible ambassador for the WWE outside of the ring, and has the never had a single’s title in the WWE. IT’S TIME. https://t.co/9NNd3DSBdT

Despite being as successful as his New Day teammates when it comes to his solo career, AEW star Swerve Strickland was more than happy to praise Woods on the "Say Less" podcast.

"I feel like he exceeds championships for what he's doing. It's brilliant, I think he is truly brilliant. But I think once again we discredit accomplishments because he's never won the big one. The stuff he's still doing for his career, period; blowing his Achilles tendon then coming back still winning King of the Ring and doing all the stuff he's doing. That's an accomplishment. I really wish we would thread the needle with this fickleness when it comes to that,” said Strickland. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Strickland and Woods never shared the ring together at the time of writing despite Swerve's run with WWE. But it's almost certain that if they ever faced each other, it would be a classic.

Swerve Strickland picked up a win over a WWE legend on AEW Dynamite

The most recent episode of AEW Dynamite was the first in the company's short history to take place outside of the United States, as the October 12 edition of the show took place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

One of the featured bouts was Swerve Strickland taking on Billy Gunn in a grudge match, with Swerve being angry that Gunn involved himself in the AEW Tag Team Championship match between Swerve In Our Glory and The Acclaimed at the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite.

After a back-and-forth affair, it was Swerve who picked up the victory by grabbing hold of the bottom rope for leverage and sending a message to The Acclaimed and Daddy A** that it's not nice when someone cheats to win.

