AEW star Hangman Page breaks silence on major retirement

"Hangman" Adam Page is the reigning AEW World Champion. He won this title by defeating previous champion, Jon Moxley, in a gruesome Texas Death Match at All In 2025. Fans worldwide are glad he ended The Death Riders leader's reign of terror and hope to see him hold the title for a long time. Hangman Page has locked horns with huge names in All Elite Wrestling. One of the most iconic ones is former TNA X Division Champion, Christopher Daniels. In January 2025, the two battled in a Texas Death Match on AEW Collision #77. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy was dominant throughout this bout and won convincingly. Interestingly, this was The Fallen Angel's retirement match. Page recently opened up on retiring Daniels on the SHAK Wrestling podcast. He said that the veteran's retirement happened sooner than expected, all because of him. "Causing ultimately at my hands the retirement of the Fallen Angel Christopher Daniels, yeah that's maybe the lowest. It was going to come at some point. That was going to be undeniable with the way time works, but it came sooner than it should have or could have because of me." said Hangman. H/T: [EW Wrestling]AEW personality Christopher Daniels is at peace with the way he retired A few months back, wrestling veteran Christopher Daniels discussed his career and retirement with Chris Jericho on Talk in Jericho. He said that he is satisfied with the way his in-ring career ended. "I'm a lot more at peace with it than I thought I would be. I think a lot of that has to do with not wrestling as often as I did in 2024," he said. Christopher Daniels is a legend and undoubtedly one of the biggest names in TNA history. Hopefully, he will achieve immense success managing the new Sky Flight faction.